Northern Alberta Consumers Meet With Charles Jarvis from Academy of Learning Career College

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - November 08, 2017) - Academy of Learning Career College is a 16-year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of College Career & Business, in the region of Northern Alberta. The company has been in business since 1987 and is Northern Alberta's leader in Occupational Diploma Programs.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: What Does it Mean for Your Company to be Voted by Consumers as your City's Best?

A: It means that once again, Academy of Learning Career College is proving itself to be an industry leader in training adult Albertans for their next career.

Q: What is it About Your Company You Feel Sets You Apart From Your Competitors?

A: We offer a very welcoming learning environment where students are able to work at their own pace and on their own time. Our students are even able to start their program whenever they're ready to, regardless of the time of year.

Q: How Will Winning This Award Affect the Work You Do Moving Forward?

A: The award will allow us to continue to identify our colleges as ones that are recognized and respected by the community. The longevity of our success with CCA says so much towards our consistency and responsibility to our communities.

Q: Businesswise, What is Your Next Big Step?

A: We have recently launched the Immigration Consultant program. Much like the recently launched Education Assistant program, it has already proven immensely popular. We are constantly innovating to provide the best possible program offerings for our region, as always ensuring we are in-line with the labour market.

GETTING TO KNOW CHARLES JARVIS

MY BUSINESS MOTTO IS... We Change People's Lives.

WHAT I LOVE IN MY JOB... I very much value being in the education sector, the transition of our students in their time with us keeps all the campus staff motivated and engaged.

RECENTLY I LEARNED... The power of listening to people; really actively listening. It cannot be multitasked, and it is such a powerful expression of respect.

MY BIGGEST SUCCESS IS... Working with such a talented group of people.

ONE WORD I WANT TO OWN IN MY CUSTOMERS' MIND... Opportunity

