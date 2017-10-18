Northern Alberta Consumers Meet With Dwayne Nelson from West Edmonton Hyundai

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - West Edmonton Hyundai is a nine-year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Automobile Dealer - Hyundai in the region of Northern Alberta. The company has been in business since 1992 and is Northern Alberta's leader in the Automobile & Transportation industry.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: What Does it Mean for Your Company to be Voted by Consumers as your City's Best?

A: It is a privilege to be a recipient of this award and a confirmation that we are on the right track.

Q: What Sets You Apart From Your Competitors?

A: I'm in the dealership six days a week, which allows me to work along side my staff and interact with the customers every day. I think this gives West Edmonton Hyundai the very unique family owned dealership feeling that it is.

Q: How Will Winning This Award Affect the Work You Do Moving Forward?

A: It is always validating to have good work being noticed by the people we are serving. It is also true that we can't sit back on past successes. We will continue to anticipate and meet the ever-changing needs of our customer and strive to be Western Canada's#1 Hyundai dealership.

Q: What is the Biggest Risk You Have Ever Taken in Business?

A: In 2006 I was contacted by the FFUN Group out of Saskatchewan, about an opportunity that is now West Edmonton Hyundai. As appealing as that sounded to me, it meant leaving a market that I had worked in for 15 years, 9 of them managing a store, to relocate to a market I knew little about and taking on the responsibility of Dealer Principle. There have been challenges, but the rewards have far outweighed the risk.

Q: Businesswise, What is Your Next Big Step?

A: In 2018 we will be renovating the dealership and expanding the service department to include a drive through quick lube. Customers will be excited about the new look and upgrades that will make coming to see us more inviting than ever.

GETTING TO KNOW DWAYNE NELSON

WHAT I LOVE IN MY JOB... I love helping people find what they need in a vehicle.

MY BIGGEST SUCCESS IS... My family.

ONE WORD I WANT TO OWN IN MY CUSTOMERS' MIND... Trust.

DAILY I ALWAYS TRY TO... Make someone's day better.

IN MY SPARE TIME I LIKE TO... Spend time with the family and cheer on the Oilers.

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/17/11G146624/WestEdHyundai_Exclusive_PressRelease-updated-89bd6861882ebf7ea906542149a079bc.pdf