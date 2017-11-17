Northern Alberta Consumers Meet With Richard Adjei from Mobile Tutors

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - November 17, 2017) - Mobile Tutors is a first year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Tutoring, in the region of Northern Alberta. The company has been in business since 2008 and is Northern Alberta's leader in Private In-Home and Online Tutoring Services.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: What Does it Mean for Your Company to be Voted by Consumers as your City's Best?

A: It is a great honor to be recognized by Consumer Choice Award as the best tutoring company in Northern Alberta. This award establishes our reputation as an industry leader in private in-home and online tutoring services as well as providing superior service to our clients.

Q: What is it About Your Company You Feel Sets You Apart From Your Competitors?

A: What sets us apart from our competitors include: our ability to provide our clients with top-quality and affordable concierge-style tutoring service in the comfort and convenience of their own home, and our ability to connect our clients with world-class tutors capable delivering an outstanding learning experience. Our tutoring programs are customized to help students get better grades and most importantly coach them to reach their full potential through growth mindset. Also, our weekly curriculum worksheets and bi-weekly testing ensures that students are up-to-date with materials covered in school. Additionally, we help students to lower stress and develop a true love for learning.

Q: How Will Winning This Award Affect the Work You Do Moving Forward?

A: We are very proud of this achievement, so we will continue to improve our award-winning service to ensure our client experience is second to none.

Q: What Is The Biggest Risk You Have Ever Taken In Business?

A: One of our biggest risks was to venture into the online tutoring market. At the beginning, the online tutoring option was new to a lot of clients. For this reason, they were very sleptical about how effective online tutoring was compared to in person tutoring. This resulted in little to no return on investment for us. Online tutoring is beginning to gain popularity as clients realize they can experience additional flexibility and convenience at a more affordable rate.

Q: Businesswise, What is Your Next Big Step?

A: We plan to expand our award-winning tutoring service to other cities and provinces in Canada through online tutoring and franchising.

GETTING TO KNOW RICHARD ADJEI

MY BUSINESS MOTTO IS... Gateway to Academic Excellence

WHAT I LOVE IN MY JOB... The ability to inspire and mentor students to reach their full potential.

ONE WORD I WANT TO OWN IN MY CUSTOMERS' MIND... Excellence

DAILY I TRY TO... Have a positive mindset

IN MY IPOD YOU WILL FIND... Audio books by successful entrepreneurs and motivational speakers

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/11/7/11G147503/MobileTutors_Exclusive_PressRelease_updated2-36c3416197dba84bb5be796f0cbb79e7.pdf