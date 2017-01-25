Northern Alberta's 2017 Consumer Choice Award Winners

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2017 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Northern Alberta Area. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Northern Alberta.
Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers, through the general public, Automotive, Business, Construction and Home sectors. All winners have gone through a rigorous four-step selection process, which is available to be viewed on our Consumer Choice Award website, this process ensures only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective fields.
Find the list of Award Winners below:
AUTO & TRANSPORTATION
ALBERTA TRUCK & AUTO
Automobile Dealer - Pre-Owned
14211 Mark Messier Trail
Edmonton, AB, T6V 1H4
(780) 453-3325
www.albertatruckandauto.ca
APEX SPECIALIZED AUTOMOTIVE INC.
Automobile Repair
12803 - 52 St. NW
Edmonton, AB, T5A 3P8
(780) 478-3519
www.apexspecialized.ca
CRACKMASTER DISTRIBUTORS LTD.
Automobile Windshields Repair
25 Rayborn Cres.
St. Albert, AB, T8N 4A9
(780) 460-4246
(888) 349-2729
crackmasterscanada.com
CROSSTOWN AUTO CENTRE
Automobile Dealer - Chrysler
15520 - 123 Ave.
Edmonton, AB, T5V 1K8
(780) 488-4881
(800) 209-8194
www.crosstownauto.ca
DIESEL TECH TRUCK REPAIR
Truck Service and Repair
14215 - 120 Ave.
Edmonton, AB, T5L 2R8
(780) 455-9876
(888) 235-0244
www.dieseltechtruckrepair.com
GLENN'S DRIVING SCHOOL
Driving School
9006 - 132 Ave., Unit 307
Edmonton, AB, T5E 0Y2
(780) 478-1777
www.glennsdrivingschool.ca
INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CENTRE OF EDMONTON
Battery Services
15840 - 118 Ave.
Edmonton, AB, T5V 1C4
(780) 454-4343 ext #1
www.interstatebatteries.com
JAEHNS AUTO BODY LTD.
Auto Collision Repair
17935 107 Ave.
Edmonton, AB, T5S 1R8
(780) 481-1200
www.jaehnsautobody.ca
KIA WEST EDMONTON
Automobile Dealer - Kia
10151 - 179 St.
Edmonton, AB, T5S 1P9
(780) 444-8645
(800) NEW-KIAS (639-5427)
www.kiawestedmonton.com
KVP REGISTRY SERVICES
License and Registry Services
11648 - 104 Ave.
Edmonton, AB, T5K 2T7
(780) 702-1300
(800) 308-2580
www.kvpregistry.ca
TIRE WAREHOUSE
Tire Dealer/Retail
4717 - 99 St.
Edmonton, AB, T6E 4Y1
(780) 437-4555
www.thetirewarehouse.com
WEST EDMONTON HYUNDAI
Automobile Dealer - Hyundai
10120 - 178 St.
Edmonton, AB, T5S 1P5
(780) 484-3311
(866) 950-3311
www.westedhyundai.com
BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
ACADEMY OF LEARNING
Career and Business College
10010 - 100 St.
Edmonton, AB, T5J 0N3
(780) 424-1144
www.academyoflearning.ab.ca
ACS EXPRESS INC.
Courier Services
4474 - 97 St.
Edmonton, AB, T6E 5R9
(780) 432-4000
www.acsexpress.ca
CANADIAN LINEN & UNIFORM SERVICES
Uniform Supplier
8631 Stadium Rd.
Edmonton, AB, T5H 3W9
(780) 665-3905
www.canadianlinen.com
EDMONTON WEBMASTER
Web Design
11318- 52nd St. NW
Edmonton, AB, T5W 3J1
(780) 479-5811
www.edmontonwebmaster.com
ELITE SPORTSWEAR AWARDS & PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS
Promotional Products
14703 - 118th Ave.
Edmonton, AB, T5L 2M7
(780) 454-7944
www.elitesportswear.com
HIRESUCCESS STAFFING
Employment Agency
14952 - 121A Ave. NW
Edmonton, AB, T5V 1A3
(780) 756-9675
(855) 755-9675
www.hiresuccessstaffing.com
LOCK SURGEON
Locksmith
17812 - 118 Ave.
Edmonton, AB, T5S 2W3
(780) 448-9243
www.locksurgeon.com
MONEY MENTORS
Credit & Debt Counselling Services
Suite 150, 1200 - 59th Ave. SE
Calgary, AB, T2H 2M4
(403) 234-6189
(888) 294-0076
www.moneymentors.ca
OFWD OFFICE FURNISHINGS
Office Furniture
11430 - 170 St.
Edmonton, AB, T5S 1L7
(780) 447-7919
(877) 947-7919
www.ofwd.com
PALADIN SECURITY GROUP LTD.
Business Sector - Security Guard Services
11634 - 142 St. NW, Unit 150
Edmonton, AB, T5M 1V4
(780) 413-9000
www.paladinsecurity.com
SHAJANI LLP CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS
Accountants - Small Business
6836 - 104 St. NW
Edmonton, AB, T6H 2L6
(780) 438-4050
www.shajani.ca
SIGNARAMA EDMONTON
Signs
10608 - 170 St.
Edmonton, AB, T5S 1P3
(780) 448-1944
www.edmontonsignarama.com
TELECONNECT INTERNATIONAL
Telephone Message Centre
3614 - 49 St.
Wetaskiwin, AB, T9A 3A3
(780) 352-2239
(800) 815-8061
www.teleconnectansweringservice.ca
TELSCO SECUITY SYSTEMS
Alarm & Security Systems - Commercial
12750 - 127 St.
Edmonton, AB, T5L 1A5
(780) 424-6971
(888) 983-5726
telsco.com
CONSTRUCTION
ACADEMY MECHANICAL SERVICES INC.
Boiler Service & Repair
6031 - 92 St. NW
Edmonton, AB, T6E 3A5
(780) 438-1750
www.academymechanical.com
ALBERTA EAVESTROUGHING (EDMONTON) INC.
Eavestroughs
16718A - 111th Ave.
Edmonton, AB, T5M 2S5
(780) 477-5400
www.albertaeavestrough.com
ATLAS GRANITE INC.
Countertops
14225 Yellowhead Trail
Edmonton, AB, T5L 3C4
(780) 468-3364
(855) 804-1418
www.atlasgranite.ca
B&B DEMOLITION LTD.
Demolition Contractors
12800 - 153 St. NW
Edmonton, AB, T5V 1A9
(780) 452-0354
www.bbdemo.com
BARTLE & GIBSON CO. LTD.
Plumbing Fixture Supplier
13475 Fort Rd.
Edmonton, AB, T5A 1C6
(780) 472-2850
(800) 661-5615
www.bartlegibson.com
BATH FITTER
Bathtub Refinishing/Reglazing
6314 Roper Road
Edmonton, AB, T6B 3P9
(780) 413-9513
www.bathfitter.ca
CARMAX CONSULTING INC.
Construction Consulting
5405 - 76 Ave. NW
Edmonton, AB, T6B 0A7
(780) 705-0533
www.carmaxconsulting.com
ENGRITY INSPECTION SERVICES INC.
Industrial Inspection Services
#202, 9612 - 51st Ave. NW.
Edmonton, AB, T6E 5A6
(780) 800-6297
www.engrity.com
FIREPLACES BY LEDUC CHIMNEY SWEEP
Chimney/Fireplace Sales & Service
4607 - 61st Ave.
Leduc, AB, T9E 7A4
(780) 986-1181
www.leducchimneysweep.com
FLEETWOOD AIR EQUIPMENT LTD.
Compressed Air & Compressed Air Treatment
5622 - 76th Ave. NW
Edmonton, AB, T6B 0A6
(780) 432-1616
www.fleetair.ca
J&G URETHANES/SUPERIOR SPRAY SYSTEMS
Insulation Contractor
15340 - 114 Ave. NW
Edmonton, AB, T5M 2Z2
(780) 457-7388
www.jgurethanes.com
NOMAD ROOFING
Roofing
16720 - 111 Ave.
Edmonton, AB, T5M 2S5
(780) 686-8386
www.nomadroofing.ca
PRESTIGE RAILINGS & STAIRS LTD.
Stairs & Railings
2439 Ellwood Dr.
Edmonton, AB, T6X 0J6
(780) 448-1700
(877) 594-5010
www.prestigerailings.com
REIDBUILT HOMES
Home Builder
18140 - 107 Ave.
Edmonton, AB, T5S 1K5
(780) 486-3666
www.reidbuilthomes.com
REFINE RENOVATIONS LTD.
Home Renovations
10011 - 167 St.
Edmonton, AB, T5P 3W3
(780) 433-6995
www.refinerenovations.ca
SOLDAN FENCE & METALS
Fences
74 Liberty Road
Sherwood Park, AB, T8H 2J6
(780) 436-9530
(800) 267-9113
www.soldanfence.ca
SPECTRUM SAFETY SERVICES INC.
Safety Consultants & Training
103, 11710 Kingsway Ave.
Edmonton, AB, T5G 0X5
(780) 429-6757
www.firstaidsafetytraining.ca
SUPERTINT
Glass Tinting & Coating
16716 - 111 Ave. NW
Edmonton, AB, T5M 2S5
(780) 486-1734
(800) 661-6616
www.supertint.com
TOUCHWOOD FLOORING LTD.
Flooring - Wood
13303 - 146 St. NW
Edmonton, AB, T5L 4S8
(780) 444-3694
www.touchwoodflooring.com
URBAN SCAFFOLDING LTD.
Scaffolding
12112 - 156 St.
Edmonton, AB, T5V 1E6
(780) 452-5950
www.urbanscaffolding.com
HEALTH & WELLNESS
BAKER OPTICAL
Opticians | Optometrists
10025 - 106 St.
Edmonton, AB, T5J 1G4
(780) 423-2117
www.bakeroptical.com
DR. BARRY LYCKA & ASSOCIATES
Cosmetic Surgery
Suite 780, 10665 Jasper Ave.
Edmonton, AB, T5J 3S9
(780) 425-1212
(888) 855-9946
www.barrylyckamd.com
DELTON DENTURE CLINIC
Denturist
12816 - 82 St. NW
Edmonton, AB, T5E 2T2
(780) 476-7929
www.dentureclinicedmonton.com
DR. THOMAS NAKATSUI/GROOT DERMASURGERY CENTRE
Hair Transplantation
Suite 200, 9670 - 142nd Street
Edmonton, AB, T5N 4B2
(780) 482-1414
www.grootdermasurgery.com
EXPRESSIONS ORTHODONTICS
Orthodontist
14417 Miller Blvd. NW
Edmonton, AB, T5Y 0L4
(780) 476-6697
www.expressionsortho.com
GENERAL VETERINARY HOSPITAL LTD.
Veterinarians
11403 - 143 St.
Edmonton, AB, T5M 1V7
(780) 454-8691
generalvethospital.ca
LASIK MD
Laser Vision Correction
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
Edmonton, AB
(866) 961-2020
www.lasikmd.com
MEDICAL IMAGING CONSULTANTS
Diagnostic Medical Imaging
11010 - 101 St., Unit 203
Edmonton, AB, T5H 4B9
(780) 425-8820
www.mic.ca
OPTIMUM WELLNESS INTEGRATED CLINIC
Naturopathic Medicine
356 Saddleback Rd. NW
Edmonton, AB, T6J 4R7
(780) 439-1200
www.optimumwellnessclinic.ca
SPINAL CARE CANADA
Back Specialist
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Edmonton, Spruce Grove, Beaumont, Sherwood Park
(587) 400-9888
www.spinalcarecanada.ca
THE HEARING CLINIC INC.
Hearing Services
#300, 10707 - 100th Ave.
Edmonton, AB, T5E 5R8
(780) 413-4601 (Northgate)
(780) 930-1423 (Millwoods)
www.thehearingclinic.ca
WORLD HEALTH
Health & Fitness Clubs
13543 St. Albert Trail
Edmonton, AB, T5L 5E7
(780) 426-1389
www.worldhealthedmonton.ca
HOME
ACCLAIMED! HEATING, COOLING & FURNACE CLEANING
Air Conditioning & Heating Contractor
15341 - 105 Ave.
Edmonton, AB, T5P 0T6
(780) 413-1655
www.acclaimedfurnace.com
ALBERTA CARPET CLEANING
Carpet Cleaning
11224 - 142 St.
Edmonton, AB, T5M 1T9
(780) 455-2881
www.albertacarpetcleaning.ca
ALBERTA FURNACE CLEANING
Furnace & Duct Cleaning
11224 - 142 St.
Edmonton, AB, T5M 1T9
(780) 455-2881
www.albertafurnacecleaning.com
AYRE & OXFORD INC.
Property Management
#300, 10707 - 100 Ave.
Edmonton, AB, T5J 3M1
(780) 448-4984
www.ayreoxford.com
BEST PLUMBING & LIGHTING DESIGN CENTRE
Bath Decor
11703 - 154 St.
Edmonton, AB, T5M 3X9
(780) 451-2432
www.bestplumbing.ca
BUDGET BLINDS
Window Coverings
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Edmonton, AB
(780) 463-8439
(866) 335-7545
www.budgetblinds.com
CREATIVE DOOR SERVICES
Overhead Doors | Garage Doors
14904 - 135 Ave. NW
Edmonton, AB, T5V 1R9
(780) 483-1789
www.creativedoor.com
DAVEY TREE EXPERT CO. OF CANADA, LIMITED
Tree Services
3800 - 13 St.
Nisku, AB, T9E 1C6
(780) 433-8733
(800) 465-6367
www.daveytree.ca/edmonton
DUST QUEEN MAID SERVICE
Residential House Cleaning Services
2907 Ellwood Dr. SW
Edmonton, AB, T6X 0B1
(780) 448-4973
www.dustqueen.com
EDMONTON CUSTOM CLOSETS INC.
Closet Organizers
5207 - 114B St.
Edmonton, AB, T6H 3N4
(780) 278-1984
www.edmontoncustomclosets.com
HHS CONTRACTING INC.
Snow Removal Services
11516 - 129 Ave.
Edmonton, AB, T5E 0M5
1-866-401-7669
www.hhsedmonton.com
J&M APPLIANCE REPAIR
Home Appliance Services
147 Carlson Close NW
Edmonton, AB, T6R 2J7
(780) 463-6401
www.jandmappliance.ca
LIFESTYLE OPTIONS RETIREMENT COMMUNITIES
Senior Care Retirement Residences
4803 - 87 St.
Edmonton, AB, T6E 0V3
(780) 439-1023
www.lifestyleoptions.ca
MONARCH (1953) CARPET ONE FLOOR & HOME
Carpet & Vinyl Flooring
14240 - 118 Ave.
Edmonton, AB, T5L 2M5
(780) 454-0717
www.monarchcarpetoneedmonton.com
PARK LIGHTING LTD.
Light Fixture Supply
10353 - 170 St.
Edmonton, AB, T5P 4V4
(780) 434-9600
www.parklighting.ca
PODS EDMONTON
Storage - Mobile
18170 - 109 Ave. NW
Edmonton, AB, T5S 1V4
(780) 463-5783
(800) 776-7637
www.pods.com/edmonton
ST. ALBERT SELF STORAGE LTD.
Storage - Self Service
245 Carnegie Dr.
St. Albert, AB, T8N 5A7
(780) 460-1234
www.storage.ab.ca
SUPERIOR CABINETS
Kitchen Cabinets
11045 - 190 St. NW
Edmonton, AB, T5S 0B3
(780) 409-3400
www.superiorcabinets.ca
THE MOVER GUYS
Moving Companies
www.moverguys.com
TILE TOWN LTD.
Porcelain & Ceramic Tiles
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Edmonton, AB
(780) 466-1343
(844) 845-3869
www.mytiletown.ca
VACUUM CENTRAL INC.
Vacuum Cleaner
15206 Stony Plain Rd. NW
Edmonton, AB, T5P 3Y5
(780) 484-8656
(866) 435-8675
www.discountvacuums.com
WIGGER DRAPERIES
Drapery Store
11430 - 142 St.
Edmonton, AB, T5M 1V1
(780) 423-3308
www.wiggerdraperies.com
X-L FURNITURE AND RUG SERVICE LTD.
Furniture Retailer
11349 - 95 St.
Edmonton, AB, T5G 1L2
(780) 477-2213
www.xlfurniture.com
LIFESTYLE
BEACHCOMBER HOT TUBS & PATIO
Best Spa Retailer
15139 - 118 Ave.
Edmonton, AB, T5V 1N2
(780) 448-9815
(800) 235-9033
www.beachcomber.ab.ca
BEST BUDS FLOWER CO.
Florist
11722 - 104 Ave. NW
Edmonton, AB, T5L 1M5
(780) 488-1302
(877) 488-1302
www.bestbuds.ca
BIG AL'S AQUARIUM SUPERCENTRES
Pet & Aquarium Centre
3511 - 99 St. NW
Edmonton, AB, T6E 6S2
(780) 435-FISH
www.bigalscanada.com
BUFFET ROYALE CARVERY
Restaurants - Buffet
#109 - 957 Fir Street
Sherwood Park, AB, T8A 4N6
(780) 464-4446
www.buffetroyale.com
DERKS FINE GROUP OF COMPANIES
Formal Wear
8111 - 102 St.
Edmonton, AB, T6E 4A4
(780) 433-4600
(800) 565-6664
www.derks.ca
DOGSPAW
Pet Grooming
12215 William Short Rd.
Edmonton, AB, T5B 2B7
(780) 471-2275
www.dogspaw.ca
ELIZABETHAN CATERING SERVICES LTD.
Caterers
55 Alberta Ave.
Spruce Grove, AB, T7X 3B5
(780) 962-3663
www.elizabethan.calls.net
GIOVANNI MUSIC LTD.
Musical Instrument Store
10528 Mayfield Rd.
Edmonton, AB, T6P 4X4
(780) 944-9090
www.giovannimusic.ca
INDEPENDENT JEWELLERS EDMONTON
Jewellery Store
11248 - 170th St. NW
Edmonton, AB, T5S 2X1
(780) 484-6342
(800) 896-4385
www.independentjewellers.net
JOHNSON'S SEWING CENTRE
Sewing Machines | Centre
10736 - 124 St.
Edmonton, AB, T5M 0H1
(780) 452-0002
(800) 567-0132
www.johnsonssewing.com
MCMASTER PHOTOGRAPHERS
Photographers
15004 - 107 Ave.
Edmonton, AB, T5P 4S1
(780) 489-9898
www.mcmasterphotographers.com
MNP LTD.
Licensed Insolvency Trustee
Suite 1600, 10235 - 101st NW
Edmonton, AB, T3J 3G1
(780) 455-1155
310-DEBT (3328)
www.mnpdebt.ca
PAGE THE CLEANER
Dry Cleaning Services
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
Edmonton, AB
(780) 444-PAGE (7243)
(888) 452-4466
www.pagethecleaner.com
PARK MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
Funeral Service
9709 - 111 Ave.
Edmonton, AB, T5G 0B2
(780) 426-0050
(877) 426-0050
www.parkmemorial.com
THAÏ EXPRESS
Restaurant- Thai
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Edmonton, AB
(514) 336-8885
(866) 891-6633
www.thaiexpress.ca
THE CANADIAN BREWHOUSE
Restaurant & Sports Bar
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Edmonton, AB, T6X 0K6
(780) 469-5126
www.thecanadianbrewhouse.com
TIEN LUNG TAEKWON-DO CLUB
Martial Arts
10744 - 124 St.
Edmonton, AB, T5M 0H1
(780) 669-6666
www.tienlung.com
TRAVEL GURUS
Travel Agency
180, 4211 106 St.
Edmonton, AB, T6J 6P3
(780) 758-8747
(855) 464-8787
www.travelgurus.ca
TWILITE MUSIC SERVICES LTD.
DJ Services
20111 - 47 Ave. NW
Edmonton, AB, T6M 2X9
(587) 782-7571
www.twilitemusic.ca
ZINC/AGA
Event Venue
2 Sir Winston Churchill Sq.
Edmonton, AB, T5J 2C1
(780) 392-2505
www.zincrestaurant.ca/events-catering.php
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.
Consumer Choice Award lives in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Regina, Saskatoon, St. John's, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo and Winnipeg.