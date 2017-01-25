Northern Alberta's 2017 Consumer Choice Award Winners

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2017 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Northern Alberta Area. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Northern Alberta.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers, through the general public, Automotive, Business, Construction and Home sectors. All winners have gone through a rigorous four-step selection process, which is available to be viewed on our Consumer Choice Award website, this process ensures only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective fields.

Find the list of Award Winners below:

AUTO & TRANSPORTATION

ALBERTA TRUCK & AUTO

Automobile Dealer - Pre-Owned

14211 Mark Messier Trail

Edmonton, AB, T6V 1H4

(780) 453-3325

www.albertatruckandauto.ca

APEX SPECIALIZED AUTOMOTIVE INC.

Automobile Repair

12803 - 52 St. NW

Edmonton, AB, T5A 3P8

(780) 478-3519

www.apexspecialized.ca

CRACKMASTER DISTRIBUTORS LTD.

Automobile Windshields Repair

25 Rayborn Cres.

St. Albert, AB, T8N 4A9

(780) 460-4246

(888) 349-2729

crackmasterscanada.com

CROSSTOWN AUTO CENTRE

Automobile Dealer - Chrysler

15520 - 123 Ave.

Edmonton, AB, T5V 1K8

(780) 488-4881

(800) 209-8194

www.crosstownauto.ca

DIESEL TECH TRUCK REPAIR

Truck Service and Repair

14215 - 120 Ave.

Edmonton, AB, T5L 2R8

(780) 455-9876

(888) 235-0244

www.dieseltechtruckrepair.com

GLENN'S DRIVING SCHOOL

Driving School

9006 - 132 Ave., Unit 307

Edmonton, AB, T5E 0Y2

(780) 478-1777

www.glennsdrivingschool.ca

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CENTRE OF EDMONTON

Battery Services

15840 - 118 Ave.

Edmonton, AB, T5V 1C4

(780) 454-4343 ext #1

www.interstatebatteries.com

JAEHNS AUTO BODY LTD.

Auto Collision Repair

17935 107 Ave.

Edmonton, AB, T5S 1R8

(780) 481-1200

www.jaehnsautobody.ca

KIA WEST EDMONTON

Automobile Dealer - Kia

10151 - 179 St.

Edmonton, AB, T5S 1P9

(780) 444-8645

(800) NEW-KIAS (639-5427)

www.kiawestedmonton.com

KVP REGISTRY SERVICES

License and Registry Services

11648 - 104 Ave.

Edmonton, AB, T5K 2T7

(780) 702-1300

(800) 308-2580

www.kvpregistry.ca

TIRE WAREHOUSE

Tire Dealer/Retail

4717 - 99 St.

Edmonton, AB, T6E 4Y1

(780) 437-4555

www.thetirewarehouse.com

WEST EDMONTON HYUNDAI

Automobile Dealer - Hyundai

10120 - 178 St.

Edmonton, AB, T5S 1P5

(780) 484-3311

(866) 950-3311

www.westedhyundai.com

BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

ACADEMY OF LEARNING

Career and Business College

10010 - 100 St.

Edmonton, AB, T5J 0N3

(780) 424-1144

www.academyoflearning.ab.ca

ACS EXPRESS INC.

Courier Services

4474 - 97 St.

Edmonton, AB, T6E 5R9

(780) 432-4000

www.acsexpress.ca

CANADIAN LINEN & UNIFORM SERVICES

Uniform Supplier

8631 Stadium Rd.

Edmonton, AB, T5H 3W9

(780) 665-3905

www.canadianlinen.com

EDMONTON WEBMASTER

Web Design

11318- 52nd St. NW

Edmonton, AB, T5W 3J1

(780) 479-5811

www.edmontonwebmaster.com

ELITE SPORTSWEAR AWARDS & PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS

Promotional Products

14703 - 118th Ave.

Edmonton, AB, T5L 2M7

(780) 454-7944

www.elitesportswear.com

HIRESUCCESS STAFFING

Employment Agency

14952 - 121A Ave. NW

Edmonton, AB, T5V 1A3

(780) 756-9675

(855) 755-9675

www.hiresuccessstaffing.com

LOCK SURGEON

Locksmith

17812 - 118 Ave.

Edmonton, AB, T5S 2W3

(780) 448-9243

www.locksurgeon.com

MONEY MENTORS

Credit & Debt Counselling Services

Suite 150, 1200 - 59th Ave. SE

Calgary, AB, T2H 2M4

(403) 234-6189

(888) 294-0076

www.moneymentors.ca

OFWD OFFICE FURNISHINGS

Office Furniture

11430 - 170 St.

Edmonton, AB, T5S 1L7

(780) 447-7919

(877) 947-7919

www.ofwd.com

PALADIN SECURITY GROUP LTD.

Business Sector - Security Guard Services

11634 - 142 St. NW, Unit 150

Edmonton, AB, T5M 1V4

(780) 413-9000

www.paladinsecurity.com

SHAJANI LLP CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS

Accountants - Small Business

6836 - 104 St. NW

Edmonton, AB, T6H 2L6

(780) 438-4050

www.shajani.ca

SIGNARAMA EDMONTON

Signs

10608 - 170 St.

Edmonton, AB, T5S 1P3

(780) 448-1944

www.edmontonsignarama.com

TELECONNECT INTERNATIONAL

Telephone Message Centre

3614 - 49 St.

Wetaskiwin, AB, T9A 3A3

(780) 352-2239

(800) 815-8061

www.teleconnectansweringservice.ca

TELSCO SECUITY SYSTEMS

Alarm & Security Systems - Commercial

12750 - 127 St.

Edmonton, AB, T5L 1A5

(780) 424-6971

(888) 983-5726

telsco.com

CONSTRUCTION

ACADEMY MECHANICAL SERVICES INC.

Boiler Service & Repair

6031 - 92 St. NW

Edmonton, AB, T6E 3A5

(780) 438-1750

www.academymechanical.com

ALBERTA EAVESTROUGHING (EDMONTON) INC.

Eavestroughs

16718A - 111th Ave.

Edmonton, AB, T5M 2S5

(780) 477-5400

www.albertaeavestrough.com

ATLAS GRANITE INC.

Countertops

14225 Yellowhead Trail

Edmonton, AB, T5L 3C4

(780) 468-3364

(855) 804-1418

www.atlasgranite.ca

B&B DEMOLITION LTD.

Demolition Contractors

12800 - 153 St. NW

Edmonton, AB, T5V 1A9

(780) 452-0354

www.bbdemo.com

BARTLE & GIBSON CO. LTD.

Plumbing Fixture Supplier

13475 Fort Rd.

Edmonton, AB, T5A 1C6

(780) 472-2850

(800) 661-5615

www.bartlegibson.com

BATH FITTER

Bathtub Refinishing/Reglazing

6314 Roper Road

Edmonton, AB, T6B 3P9

(780) 413-9513

www.bathfitter.ca

CARMAX CONSULTING INC.

Construction Consulting

5405 - 76 Ave. NW

Edmonton, AB, T6B 0A7

(780) 705-0533

www.carmaxconsulting.com

ENGRITY INSPECTION SERVICES INC.

Industrial Inspection Services

#202, 9612 - 51st Ave. NW.

Edmonton, AB, T6E 5A6

(780) 800-6297

www.engrity.com

FIREPLACES BY LEDUC CHIMNEY SWEEP

Chimney/Fireplace Sales & Service

4607 - 61st Ave.

Leduc, AB, T9E 7A4

(780) 986-1181

www.leducchimneysweep.com

FLEETWOOD AIR EQUIPMENT LTD.

Compressed Air & Compressed Air Treatment

5622 - 76th Ave. NW

Edmonton, AB, T6B 0A6

(780) 432-1616

www.fleetair.ca

J&G URETHANES/SUPERIOR SPRAY SYSTEMS

Insulation Contractor

15340 - 114 Ave. NW

Edmonton, AB, T5M 2Z2

(780) 457-7388

www.jgurethanes.com

NOMAD ROOFING

Roofing

16720 - 111 Ave.

Edmonton, AB, T5M 2S5

(780) 686-8386

www.nomadroofing.ca

PRESTIGE RAILINGS & STAIRS LTD.

Stairs & Railings

2439 Ellwood Dr.

Edmonton, AB, T6X 0J6

(780) 448-1700

(877) 594-5010

www.prestigerailings.com

REIDBUILT HOMES

Home Builder

18140 - 107 Ave.

Edmonton, AB, T5S 1K5

(780) 486-3666

www.reidbuilthomes.com

REFINE RENOVATIONS LTD.

Home Renovations

10011 - 167 St.

Edmonton, AB, T5P 3W3

(780) 433-6995

www.refinerenovations.ca

SOLDAN FENCE & METALS

Fences

74 Liberty Road

Sherwood Park, AB, T8H 2J6

(780) 436-9530

(800) 267-9113

www.soldanfence.ca

SPECTRUM SAFETY SERVICES INC.

Safety Consultants & Training

103, 11710 Kingsway Ave.

Edmonton, AB, T5G 0X5

(780) 429-6757

www.firstaidsafetytraining.ca

SUPERTINT

Glass Tinting & Coating

16716 - 111 Ave. NW

Edmonton, AB, T5M 2S5

(780) 486-1734

(800) 661-6616

www.supertint.com

TOUCHWOOD FLOORING LTD.

Flooring - Wood

13303 - 146 St. NW

Edmonton, AB, T5L 4S8

(780) 444-3694

www.touchwoodflooring.com

URBAN SCAFFOLDING LTD.

Scaffolding

12112 - 156 St.

Edmonton, AB, T5V 1E6

(780) 452-5950

www.urbanscaffolding.com

HEALTH & WELLNESS

BAKER OPTICAL

Opticians | Optometrists

10025 - 106 St.

Edmonton, AB, T5J 1G4

(780) 423-2117

www.bakeroptical.com

DR. BARRY LYCKA & ASSOCIATES

Cosmetic Surgery

Suite 780, 10665 Jasper Ave.

Edmonton, AB, T5J 3S9

(780) 425-1212

(888) 855-9946

www.barrylyckamd.com

DELTON DENTURE CLINIC

Denturist

12816 - 82 St. NW

Edmonton, AB, T5E 2T2

(780) 476-7929

www.dentureclinicedmonton.com

DR. THOMAS NAKATSUI/GROOT DERMASURGERY CENTRE

Hair Transplantation

Suite 200, 9670 - 142nd Street

Edmonton, AB, T5N 4B2

(780) 482-1414

www.grootdermasurgery.com

EXPRESSIONS ORTHODONTICS

Orthodontist

14417 Miller Blvd. NW

Edmonton, AB, T5Y 0L4

(780) 476-6697

www.expressionsortho.com

GENERAL VETERINARY HOSPITAL LTD.

Veterinarians

11403 - 143 St.

Edmonton, AB, T5M 1V7

(780) 454-8691

generalvethospital.ca

LASIK MD

Laser Vision Correction

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

Edmonton, AB

(866) 961-2020

www.lasikmd.com

MEDICAL IMAGING CONSULTANTS

Diagnostic Medical Imaging

11010 - 101 St., Unit 203

Edmonton, AB, T5H 4B9

(780) 425-8820

www.mic.ca

OPTIMUM WELLNESS INTEGRATED CLINIC

Naturopathic Medicine

356 Saddleback Rd. NW

Edmonton, AB, T6J 4R7

(780) 439-1200

www.optimumwellnessclinic.ca

SPINAL CARE CANADA

Back Specialist

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

Edmonton, Spruce Grove, Beaumont, Sherwood Park

(587) 400-9888

www.spinalcarecanada.ca

THE HEARING CLINIC INC.

Hearing Services

#300, 10707 - 100th Ave.

Edmonton, AB, T5E 5R8

(780) 413-4601 (Northgate)

(780) 930-1423 (Millwoods)

www.thehearingclinic.ca

WORLD HEALTH

Health & Fitness Clubs

13543 St. Albert Trail

Edmonton, AB, T5L 5E7

(780) 426-1389

www.worldhealthedmonton.ca

HOME

ACCLAIMED! HEATING, COOLING & FURNACE CLEANING

Air Conditioning & Heating Contractor

15341 - 105 Ave.

Edmonton, AB, T5P 0T6

(780) 413-1655

www.acclaimedfurnace.com

ALBERTA CARPET CLEANING

Carpet Cleaning

11224 - 142 St.

Edmonton, AB, T5M 1T9

(780) 455-2881

www.albertacarpetcleaning.ca

ALBERTA FURNACE CLEANING

Furnace & Duct Cleaning

11224 - 142 St.

Edmonton, AB, T5M 1T9

(780) 455-2881

www.albertafurnacecleaning.com

AYRE & OXFORD INC.

Property Management

#300, 10707 - 100 Ave.

Edmonton, AB, T5J 3M1

(780) 448-4984

www.ayreoxford.com

BEST PLUMBING & LIGHTING DESIGN CENTRE

Bath Decor

11703 - 154 St.

Edmonton, AB, T5M 3X9

(780) 451-2432

www.bestplumbing.ca

BUDGET BLINDS

Window Coverings

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

Edmonton, AB

(780) 463-8439

(866) 335-7545

www.budgetblinds.com

CREATIVE DOOR SERVICES

Overhead Doors | Garage Doors

14904 - 135 Ave. NW

Edmonton, AB, T5V 1R9

(780) 483-1789

www.creativedoor.com

DAVEY TREE EXPERT CO. OF CANADA, LIMITED

Tree Services

3800 - 13 St.

Nisku, AB, T9E 1C6

(780) 433-8733

(800) 465-6367

www.daveytree.ca/edmonton

DUST QUEEN MAID SERVICE

Residential House Cleaning Services

2907 Ellwood Dr. SW

Edmonton, AB, T6X 0B1

(780) 448-4973

www.dustqueen.com

EDMONTON CUSTOM CLOSETS INC.

Closet Organizers

5207 - 114B St.

Edmonton, AB, T6H 3N4

(780) 278-1984

www.edmontoncustomclosets.com

HHS CONTRACTING INC.

Snow Removal Services

11516 - 129 Ave.

Edmonton, AB, T5E 0M5

1-866-401-7669

www.hhsedmonton.com

J&M APPLIANCE REPAIR

Home Appliance Services

147 Carlson Close NW

Edmonton, AB, T6R 2J7

(780) 463-6401

www.jandmappliance.ca

LIFESTYLE OPTIONS RETIREMENT COMMUNITIES

Senior Care Retirement Residences

4803 - 87 St.

Edmonton, AB, T6E 0V3

(780) 439-1023

www.lifestyleoptions.ca

MONARCH (1953) CARPET ONE FLOOR & HOME

Carpet & Vinyl Flooring

14240 - 118 Ave.

Edmonton, AB, T5L 2M5

(780) 454-0717

www.monarchcarpetoneedmonton.com

PARK LIGHTING LTD.

Light Fixture Supply

10353 - 170 St.

Edmonton, AB, T5P 4V4

(780) 434-9600

www.parklighting.ca

PODS EDMONTON

Storage - Mobile

18170 - 109 Ave. NW

Edmonton, AB, T5S 1V4

(780) 463-5783

(800) 776-7637

www.pods.com/edmonton

ST. ALBERT SELF STORAGE LTD.

Storage - Self Service

245 Carnegie Dr.

St. Albert, AB, T8N 5A7

(780) 460-1234

www.storage.ab.ca

SUPERIOR CABINETS

Kitchen Cabinets

11045 - 190 St. NW

Edmonton, AB, T5S 0B3

(780) 409-3400

www.superiorcabinets.ca

THE MOVER GUYS

Moving Companies

www.moverguys.com

TILE TOWN LTD.

Porcelain & Ceramic Tiles

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

Edmonton, AB

(780) 466-1343

(844) 845-3869

www.mytiletown.ca

VACUUM CENTRAL INC.

Vacuum Cleaner

15206 Stony Plain Rd. NW

Edmonton, AB, T5P 3Y5

(780) 484-8656

(866) 435-8675

www.discountvacuums.com

WIGGER DRAPERIES

Drapery Store

11430 - 142 St.

Edmonton, AB, T5M 1V1

(780) 423-3308

www.wiggerdraperies.com

X-L FURNITURE AND RUG SERVICE LTD.

Furniture Retailer

11349 - 95 St.

Edmonton, AB, T5G 1L2

(780) 477-2213

www.xlfurniture.com

LIFESTYLE

BEACHCOMBER HOT TUBS & PATIO

Best Spa Retailer

15139 - 118 Ave.

Edmonton, AB, T5V 1N2

(780) 448-9815

(800) 235-9033

www.beachcomber.ab.ca

BEST BUDS FLOWER CO.

Florist

11722 - 104 Ave. NW

Edmonton, AB, T5L 1M5

(780) 488-1302

(877) 488-1302

www.bestbuds.ca

BIG AL'S AQUARIUM SUPERCENTRES

Pet & Aquarium Centre

3511 - 99 St. NW

Edmonton, AB, T6E 6S2

(780) 435-FISH

www.bigalscanada.com

BUFFET ROYALE CARVERY

Restaurants - Buffet

#109 - 957 Fir Street

Sherwood Park, AB, T8A 4N6

(780) 464-4446

www.buffetroyale.com

DERKS FINE GROUP OF COMPANIES

Formal Wear

8111 - 102 St.

Edmonton, AB, T6E 4A4

(780) 433-4600

(800) 565-6664

www.derks.ca

DOGSPAW

Pet Grooming

12215 William Short Rd.

Edmonton, AB, T5B 2B7

(780) 471-2275

www.dogspaw.ca

ELIZABETHAN CATERING SERVICES LTD.

Caterers

55 Alberta Ave.

Spruce Grove, AB, T7X 3B5

(780) 962-3663

www.elizabethan.calls.net

GIOVANNI MUSIC LTD.

Musical Instrument Store

10528 Mayfield Rd.

Edmonton, AB, T6P 4X4

(780) 944-9090

www.giovannimusic.ca

INDEPENDENT JEWELLERS EDMONTON

Jewellery Store

11248 - 170th St. NW

Edmonton, AB, T5S 2X1

(780) 484-6342

(800) 896-4385

www.independentjewellers.net

JOHNSON'S SEWING CENTRE

Sewing Machines | Centre

10736 - 124 St.

Edmonton, AB, T5M 0H1

(780) 452-0002

(800) 567-0132

www.johnsonssewing.com

MCMASTER PHOTOGRAPHERS

Photographers

15004 - 107 Ave.

Edmonton, AB, T5P 4S1

(780) 489-9898

www.mcmasterphotographers.com

MNP LTD.

Licensed Insolvency Trustee

Suite 1600, 10235 - 101st NW

Edmonton, AB, T3J 3G1

(780) 455-1155

310-DEBT (3328)

www.mnpdebt.ca

PAGE THE CLEANER

Dry Cleaning Services

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

Edmonton, AB

(780) 444-PAGE (7243)

(888) 452-4466

www.pagethecleaner.com

PARK MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME

Funeral Service

9709 - 111 Ave.

Edmonton, AB, T5G 0B2

(780) 426-0050

(877) 426-0050

www.parkmemorial.com

THAÏ EXPRESS

Restaurant- Thai

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

Edmonton, AB

(514) 336-8885

(866) 891-6633

www.thaiexpress.ca

THE CANADIAN BREWHOUSE

Restaurant & Sports Bar

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

Edmonton, AB, T6X 0K6

(780) 469-5126

www.thecanadianbrewhouse.com

TIEN LUNG TAEKWON-DO CLUB

Martial Arts

10744 - 124 St.

Edmonton, AB, T5M 0H1

(780) 669-6666

www.tienlung.com

TRAVEL GURUS

Travel Agency

180, 4211 106 St.

Edmonton, AB, T6J 6P3

(780) 758-8747

(855) 464-8787

www.travelgurus.ca

TWILITE MUSIC SERVICES LTD.

DJ Services

20111 - 47 Ave. NW

Edmonton, AB, T6M 2X9

(587) 782-7571

www.twilitemusic.ca

ZINC/AGA

Event Venue

2 Sir Winston Churchill Sq.

Edmonton, AB, T5J 2C1

(780) 392-2505

www.zincrestaurant.ca/events-catering.php

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Regina, Saskatoon, St. John's, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo and Winnipeg.