Northern California National Bank Announces 2016 Annual Results & Board Member Addition

SOURCE: Northern California National Bank
January 18, 2017 16:23 ET
CHICO, CA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Northern California National Bank (OTC PINK: NCNB) reported net income of $1,210,000 for the year ended December 31, 2016 compared to net income of $970,000 for the year ended December 31, 2015 which is an increase of 24.7%. Net Income before taxes was $1.912 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 which was an increase of 24.7% from the $1.533 million net income before taxes for the year ended December 31, 2015.
Financial Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2016
"We are very pleased to report that Northern California National Bank continues to perform at a very high level. Our 2016 financial results reflect the continued great efforts of our Board members and employees of the Bank during the year," said President and CEO Todd Lewis. "We are also proud to report that the Bank increased the cash dividend paid to its shareholders. We welcome people from the community to come in to our Bank and experience our great service."
The Board of Directors is also very excited to announce that it has elected Jim Holt as an additional Board member. Jim Holt is a retired CPA and is the former CEO of Matson and Isom and former partner with K-COE ISOM.
Located at the corner of 7th Avenue and Mangrove, Northern California National Bank is a locally owned and operated bank servicing the needs of the businesses and individuals in Northern California since March 2006. The Bank has a full service branch in Chico, CA. For more information call (530) 879-5900 or visit the website at www.norcalbank.com.
Contact:Todd LewisPresident/CEO Northern California National Bank(530) 899-4214
Contact:Todd LewisPresident/CEO Northern California National Bank(530) 899-4214
See all RSS Newsfeeds