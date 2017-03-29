Northern Empire Closes Convertible Note Financing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE:NM) (the "Company" or "Northern Empire") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bridge financing disclosed on February 15, 2017 (the "Financing"). As a result of significant interest in the Financing, the Company has raised $5,193,900 through the issuance of interest free convertible debentures (each, a "Debenture"). Proceeds of the Financing will be used in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of a 100% interest in the Sterling property from Sterling Gold Mining Corporation ("SGMC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Imperial Metals Corporation. In particular, the proceeds have been used to pay a deposit of US$250,000 to SGMC, funding an updated NI 43-101 technical report on the Sterling property and for due diligence and working capital costs (see News Release dated February 15, 2017) with the remaining amount to be applied to the purchase price of the acquisition.

Each Debenture will convert into a unit of the Company consisting of a share and either a half warrant or a whole warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant") depending on the structure of a subsequent financing as outlined in the subscription agreements entered into between the Company and each of the subscribers of the Financing. The conversion price shall be equal to (a) the price for which the Company completes a subsequent financing to complete the acquisition of the Sterling property or (b) if the proposed acquisition of the Sterling property doesn't complete, $0.175. Each Warrant shall be exercisable into a common share of Northern Empire at a price of 33 1/3% premium to the conversion price for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Financing.

The Company will pay finders' fees in connection with the Financing, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

All securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Insiders of the Company have subscribed for Debentures under the Private Placement. The issuance of Debentures to insiders pursuant to the Private Placement (the "Insider Participation") will be considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 in respect of any Insider Participation.

Northern Empire is an aggressive, Vancouver based, gold explorer working to take advantage of the current improving market conditions by assembling a value driven portfolio of properties.

