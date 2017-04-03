Northern Empire Makes Early Payment for Sterling Property

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE:NM) (the "Company" or "Northern Empire") today announced that it has made an early payment to Sterling Gold Mining Corporation ("SGMC") a wholly owned subsidiary of Imperial Metals, in the amount of US$1,250,000.

"With the success of our recent convertible note financing, we were pleased to advance the funds to Imperial Metals as a show of good faith," stated Michael Allen, President and CEO of Northern Empire. "This payment will be credited toward the final purchase price of the Sterling Property. The Company's team is reviewing the extensive geological database and has identified several high priority drill targets. Drilling is expected to commence shortly after the transaction is completed."

In exchange for the payment, plus a US$100,000 increase in the total purchase price, SGMC has agreed to grant the Company an irrevocable exclusivity period to complete the transaction to acquire the Sterling Property, with the same term as the Letter of Intent announced in the Company's February 15, 2017 news release. The total purchase price for the Sterling Property will now be US$10,100,000. The Company has paid a total of US$1,500,000 to date, which will be credited towards the purchase.

On March 30, 2017, the Company announced it had raised $5,193,900 through the issuance of interest free convertible debentures. Proceeds of the financing will be used to fund certain costs in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of a 100% interest in the Sterling property from SGMC.

About the Sterling Project

The Sterling property is located approximately 100 miles NW of Las Vegas on the eastern flank of the Bare Mountains within the Walker Lane trend. The mine is accessed via highway I-95 and gravel roads.

The Sterling mine has previously operated as both an open pit and underground operation. Production records show that from 1980 to 2000 mining on the Sterling orebodies produced 194,996 oz gold ("Au") at an average grade of 7.44 g/t Au. Recoveries have averaged 88% without milling.

The Bureau of Land Management has issued a Finding of No Significant Impact ("FONSI") and approved the next phase of mining at Sterling. This permit was issued on May 12, 2016 and has an indefinite term.

To achieve the FONSI, Imperial Metals created designs for the new pits and heap leach facilities that Northern Empire will be able to use going forward;

Imperial Metals ceased underground mining of a separate orebody in 2015. Processing facilities, mine offices and staff are on site and are currently being used to rinse heaps from prior operations.

About Northern Empire

On February 15, 2017, Northern Empire announced that it entered into a letter of intent with Sterling Gold Mining Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Imperial Metals Corporation to acquire a 100% interest in the Sterling property, located in Nye County, Nevada, and certain royalty rights for claims located in Nevada and California. The Sterling project is a fully permitted gold project with exceptional exploration potential and represents a unique opportunity for Northern Empire to rapidly transition from a grass roots explorer to developer.

