Northern Graphite Hires Senior Process Consultant

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - Northern Graphite Corporation ("Northern" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:NGC)(OTCQX:NGPHF) is pleased to announce that it has hired Mr. Placido Campos as Senior Process Consultant. Mr. Campos is a Professional Engineer with 32 years of experience in graphite production and processing. He held a number of senior positions in his 13 years with Nacional de Grafite, the largest graphite producer outside of China, most recently as General Manager, Operations. Mr. Campos was also formerly Graphite Beneficiation Manager with Syrah Resources where he was responsible for the metallurgical process and production.

Mr. Campos will focus on reviewing metallurgical test results and the processing plant flow sheet with the objective of identifying opportunities to optimize its performance and to reduce capital and operating costs. These changes will be integrated into a planned update of the Company's Full Feasibility Study.

Gregory Bowes, Chief Executive Officer, commented that; "Bulk sample and pilot plant results indicate we can achieve a very high recovery of large flakes and high purity levels but there is no substitute for experience in scaling up to commercial production. There are few consultants outside of China with the "hands on" graphite processing experience of Mr. Campos and we look forward to his contribution toward ensuring that we have the best process plant equipment and design, and achieve our goal of producing the highest quality products at the lowest cost."

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian company that has a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite deposit located in southern Canada, relatively close to all required infrastructure. Bissett Creek is an advanced stage project that has a Full Feasibility Study and its major environmental permit. Subject to the completion of operational and species at risk permitting, which are well advanced, Northern could commence construction in 2017 pending financing. The Company believes Bissett Creek has the highest margin, best flake size distribution and lowest marketing risk of any new graphite project, and has the added advantages of low capital costs and realistic production levels relative to the size of the market.

Gregory Bowes, B.Sc. MBA, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information in this press release.

