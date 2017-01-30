Northern Lights Direct: 2017 DR Advertising Forecast - Predicting Disruptive Change

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - What better way to kick off the New Year than with a healthy debate? Two experts from leading brand direct response (DR) agency, Northern Lights Direct, weigh in on the impact of Digital on the TV ecosystem, and what changes we can expect to see in 2017.

Rebecca Barr, Vice President, U.S. Media & Partner, and Pippa Nutt, Sr. Vice President, Digital/Canadian Media & Partner, can agree on two things: 1) The way people consume and interact with video content is constantly evolving, and 2) Direct Response is the foundation of all future advertising, driven mainly by the impact of digital.

Barr comments, "Once upon a time, direct marketers were the only ones that considered ROI on a daily basis. In the digital age, data is the new currency and all marketing has become performance-based."

In Canada, Nutt claims the Mad Men era of television is over, and comments on how digital is changing traditional TV for the good. "As digital matures, advertisers are more accustomed to the immediacy and transparency of results, and are looking to get the same from all channels. Digital is forcing TV advertising to be more direct and accountable," says Nutt.

Is traditional TV really dead as Nutt predicts? Can programmatic and addressable TV save this industry? How will advertisers replace that mass reach? These questions are top of mind for many North American advertisers moving into 2017.

For more on what to expect in 2017 -- and beyond -- read the full articles:

2017 U.S. Direct Response Outlook: The Ever-Changing TV Ecosystem

2017 Canadian Direct Response Outlook: The Toppling of an Empire

