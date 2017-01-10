Northern Lights Direct: 'Protect Yourself' with Green Shield Canada's Latest DRTV Campaign

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Green Shield Canada (GSC), a leading Canadian health and dental benefits provider, is ushering in the New Year with a new direct response campaign for SureHealth™.

GSC's agency, Northern Lights Direct, created, produced and is managing the media for the direct response television (DRTV) campaign entitled, "Protect Yourself". The media will run nationally and features 30-, 60- and 120-second commercials.

"Direct response marketing is key to effectively reaching Canadians who need protection from rising healthcare costs," says Bob Doyle, Director of Individual Market Strategies at Green Shield Canada. "As the country's only national not-for-profit health and dental benefits specialist, we're confident that SureHealth™ plans are an affordable and comprehensive option. Our agency, Northern Lights Direct, has been doing this a long time; they know what works, what doesn't and why. They've created a very powerful campaign for us."

Bryan Walkey, Partner at Northern Lights Direct, is pleased with the agency's ongoing partnership with Green Shield Canada as they set their sights on future growth. He adds, "SureHealth™ is an excellent product to market via DRTV and we are excited about helping GSC continue to grow market share and help more and more Canadians."

About Green Shield Canada:

Founded in 1957, GSC serves over one and a half million plan members across Canada and offers a variety of group and individual service plans, including drug, dental, extended health care, vision, hospital and travel benefits, as well as administration services.

The SureHealth DRTV campaign launched January 2nd, 2017.

About Northern Lights Direct:

Northern Lights Direct is a brand-based direct response television (DRTV) and digital advertising agency. Its mission is to help leading American, Canadian and International companies and nonprofit organizations grow their business and build their brand simultaneously. With offices in Chicago and Toronto, Northern Lights Direct provides fully turnkey services for the North American market, including strategy, creative & production, media, search and analytics.

