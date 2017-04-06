Northern Superior Engages Renmark Financial Communications to Provide Investor Relations Services

SUDBURY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - Northern Superior Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SUP) ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") reports that it has engaged Renmark Financial Communications Inc. ("Renmark") to provide investor relations services to the Company.

Renmark, a full service investor relations firm with offices in Toronto and Montreal, represents publicly traded companies listed on all major North American markets. Renmark was formed in 1999 by its president, Henri Perron (CPIR).

Through its team of professionals, Renmark will provide Northern Superior with support in four key areas: 1) investor relations; 2) roadshow management; 3) distribution of corporate information; and 4) research and feedback. For these services, there will be a cash consideration of up to $8,000 CDN starting April 1, 2017 for a period of six months ending on September 30, 2017 and monthly thereafter. Currently, Renmark does not own any shares of Northern Superior.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of Northern Superior commented: "Northern Superior Resources is pleased to add Renmark to assist with its investor relations activities. As a key partner in assertively disseminating news flow on the Company's exploration programs and various, related activities, Renmark will provide invaluable assistance by reaching out to its broad network of well-established retail registered investment advisors and portfolio managers."

Morris further comments: "Northern Superior is focused on advancing its two key properties:

on the Company's 100% owned Croteau est property: a new drill program (see press release, February 15 th , 2017).

, 2017). on the Company's 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning (TPK) property: preparatory ground work and analysis is planned for Q3 in 2017, with the goal of refining targets for a future drill program which the Company hopes to be in a position to initiate in early 2018."

About Northern Superior Resources Inc. (www.nsuperior.com)

Northern Superior is a junior exploration company exploring primarily for gold in the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield. Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP.

For more information about Northern Superior, please visit www.nsuperior.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.