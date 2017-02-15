Northern Superior Initiates Core Drill Program, Croteau Est Gold Property, Quebec

SUDBURY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SUP), has commenced its core drill program as first disclosed in its January 11th, 2017 press release, on its 100% owned Croteau Est gold property.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of Northern Superior states: "This drill program is an important and exciting step forward in defining the eastward extension of gold mineralization and associated high grade material associated with the Company's Croteau Bouchard Shear Zone (CBSZ). The CBSZ already has an inferred gold resource of 640,000 ounces gold (see press release, January 14th, 2016). We anticipate that defining the extension of the CBSZ will not only lay the foundation for increasing the resource already reported, but could potentially lead to the discovery of other areas of mineralization."

The drill program will involve approximately 30 holes or 9,000m of drilling. The core drill program was designed following an extensive review of all associated geoscientific data by internal staff, consultants and technical members of the board. The drilling will consist of at least two stages:

Stage 1 (expected to be completed by Q2, 2017): combination of structural and exploratory holes designed to step- out from known mineralization with the intention of: 1) expanding mineralization of the CBSZ to the east; and 2) understanding structural controls and emplacement mechanisms for higher grade material, such as the reported high grade shoots observed within the CBSZ, particularly in the area of the cross- cutting Croteau Fault and the CBSZ. (see press release, November 3rd, 2014)

Stage 2 (expected to be completed by Q3, 2017): additional drilling to follow up on results from Stage 1 and to investigate other, high priority, exploration targets proximal to the CBSZ as the budget allows.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP.

The Company's Qualified Person ("QP") for the Croteau Est property is Ron Avery (P.Geo.). As the QP for the Croteau Est project, Mr. Avery has approved information disclosed in this press release.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com.

