Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. Amends Private Placements

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. ("Northisle" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NCX) announces, further to its News Release of April 5, 2017, that it will now be raising up to $1,505,000 by way of the following non-brokered private placements, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance:

(a) up to $1,005,000 by way of a unit private placement at a price of $0.15 per unit, with each unit to consist of one common share and one-half (1/2) of a share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant to entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.25 for a period of 2 years from closing; and



(b) up to $500,000 by way of a flow-through share private placement at a price of $0.20 per flow-through share.

The private placements are not subject to any minimum subscriptions, and certain insiders of the Company have agreed to participate, with full particulars of such participation to be included in the news release announcing the closing of these private placements. The proceeds will be used by Northisle to finance a drilling program on its deep Red Dog and Hushamu extension targets, (forming part of its North Island Copper-Gold Project on Vancouver Island), engineering studies and for general working capital.

The securities issued pursuant to these private placements will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Northisle

The North Island Copper-Gold Project is situated approximately 15-40 kilometres southwest of Port Hardy and contains the Hushamu and Red Dog deposits and five other partially explored copper-gold porphyry occurrences. The project is 100% owned by Northisle.

The Hushamu Resource

The Company has a current resource estimate of the Hushamu Deposit which has been filed on SEDAR.

Resource Grade Contained Metal Tonnes

(x1000) Copper

% Gold

g/t Mo

% Re

ppm Cu Eq

% Copper

B lb Gold

M oz Mo

M lb Re

Kg x

1000 Indicated 304,000 0.21 0.29 .010 0.55 0.45 1.4 2.8 65.7 167.4 Inferred 205,600 0.18 0.26 .008 0.38 0.39 0.8 1.7 34.9 78.1

** Copper equivalent calculated using US$2.50/lb Cu, US$1100/oz Au and US$14.00/lb Mo and is not adjusted for mining and metallurgical recoveries as these remain uncertain. The formula used is as follows: CuEQ = (Cu% x 22.0462 x 2.50) + (Au g/t x 1100.00/ 31.1035) + (Mo% x 22.0462 x 14.00). Rhenium values have not been used in the cut-off grade or Cu Equivalent calculations

The Red Dog Resource

The Red Dog Resource is located 8km northwest of the Hushamu Deposit and hosts a NI 43-101 Indicated Resource of 23.6 million tonnes grading 0.32% copper, 0.46gpt gold and 0.007% molybdenum.

For more information on Northisle and the Hushamu and Red Dog deposits please visit the Company's website at www.Northisle.ca

John McClintock, P. Eng is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this release.

On behalf of Northisle Copper and Gold Inc.

"John McClintock"

John McClintock

President, CEO and Director

info@northisle.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the reasonable beliefs of Northisle and its management as of the date of this news release; however, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based upon factors that may change and assumptions that may prove, with the passage of time, to be incorrect as a result of exploration and other risk factors associated with mineral exploration and development that are beyond the control of Northisle. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon such statements. If factors materially change or assumptions are materially incorrect, the actual results, performance or achievements of Northisle may be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Northisle does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.