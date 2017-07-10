Northland Announces Date for 2017 Second Quarter Financial Results Release and Details of Investor Call

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX: NPI) (TSX: NPI.PR.A) (TSX: NPI.PR.B) (TSX: NPI.PR.C) (TSX: NPI.DB.B) (TSX: NPI.DB.C) announced it will release its 2017 second quarter financial results after market close on August 9, 2017. Northland management will hold an investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Thursday, August 10, 2017, followed by a question and answer period.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2017

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT

Phone Number: Toll free within North America: 1-844-284-3434

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland's website at (www.northlandpower.ca) from the afternoon of August 10 until August 25, 2017.

ABOUT NORTHLAND

Northland is an independent power producer founded in 1987, and publicly traded since 1997. Northland develops, builds, owns and operates facilities that produce 'clean' (natural gas) and 'green' (wind, solar, and hydro) energy, providing sustainable long-term value to shareholders, stakeholders, and host communities.

The Company owns or has a net economic interest in 1,754 MW of operating generating capacity and 332 MW of generating capacity under construction, representing an 85% equity stake in Nordsee One, an offshore wind project located in the North Sea. The Company also recently announced the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in a 252 MW offshore wind project DeBu currently in advanced development in the North Sea.

Northland's cash flows are diversified over four geographically separate regions and regulatory jurisdictions in Canada and Europe.

Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares and Series B and Series C convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C, NPI.DB.B, and NPI.DB.C, respectively.