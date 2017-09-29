Northland Announces Date for 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results Release and Details of Investor Call

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 29, 2017) - Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX: NPI) (TSX: NPI.PR.A) (TSX: NPI.PR.B) (TSX: NPI.PR.C) (TSX: NPI.DB.B) (TSX: NPI.DB.C) announced it will release its 2017 third quarter financial results after market close on November 8, 2017. Northland management will hold an investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 9, 2017, followed by a question and answer period.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2017

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

Phone Number: Toll free within North America: 1-844-284-3434

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland's website at (www.northlandpower.ca) from the afternoon of November 10 until November 24, 2017.

ABOUT NORTHLAND

Northland is an independent power producer founded in 1987, and publicly traded since 1997. Northland develops, builds, owns and operates facilities that produce 'clean' (natural gas) and 'green' (wind, solar, and hydro) energy, providing sustainable long-term value to shareholders, stakeholders, and host communities.

The Company owns or has a net economic interest in 1,754 MW of operating generating capacity with an additional 584 MW (534 MW net to Northland) of generating capacity under construction -- Nordsee One, of which the Company owns 85% -- in addition to its 100% equity stake in the 252 MW Deutsche Bucht offshore wind project.

Northland's cash flows are diversified over four geographically separate regions and regulatory jurisdictions in Canada and Europe.

Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares and Series B and Series C convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C, NPI.DB.B, and NPI.DB.C, respectively.