Northland Announces Dates for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2016 Financial Results Release and Details of Investor Call

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX: NPI) (TSX: NPI.PR.A) (TSX: NPI.PR.B) (TSX: NPI.PR.C) (TSX: NPI.DB.B) (TSX: NPI.DB.C) announced plans to release its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 financial results after market close on February 23, 2017. Northland management will hold an investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. eastern standard time on February 24, 2017, followed by a question and answer period. Northland expects to file the full annual report on SEDAR and Northland's website (www.northlandpower.ca) one week after results are released on February 23, 2017.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date: Friday, February 24, 2017

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. eastern standard time

Phone Number: Toll free within North America: 1-844-284-3434

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland's website at (www.northlandpower.ca) from the morning of February 24 until March 18, 2017.

ABOUT NORTHLAND

Northland is an independent power producer founded in 1987, and publicly traded since 1997. Northland develops, builds, owns and operates facilities that produce 'clean' (natural gas) and 'green' (wind, solar, and hydro) energy, providing sustainable long-term value to shareholders, stakeholders, and host communities.

The Company owns or has a net economic interest in 1,394 MW of operating generating capacity and 932 MW (642 MW net to Northland) of generating capacity under construction, including a 60% equity stake in Gemini, a 600 MW offshore wind project, and an 85% equity stake in Nordsee One, a 332 MW offshore wind project, both located in the North Sea.

Northland's cash flows are diversified over four geographically separate regions and regulatory jurisdictions in Canada and Europe.

Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares and Series B and Series C convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C, NPI.DB.B, and NPI.DB.C, respectively.