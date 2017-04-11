Northland Properties president, Tom Gaglardi, announces $3 million gift to JDRF Canada

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Canadian business executive, Tom Gaglardi, President of Northland Properties Corporation (whose portfolio includes Sandman and Sutton Place Hotels) and owner of the Dallas Stars, presented a generous gift of $3M to JDRF Canada to support cure-related research activities in the areas of encapsulation, and beta cell replacement and regeneration.

Gaglardi's gift will support JDRF's global efforts to advance international type 1 diabetes research projects and foster collaboration of the best and brightest scientific minds working on encapsulation therapies to develop a cure for this devastating disease that impacts over 300,000 Canadians.

"As the parent of a child with type 1 diabetes, I am incredibly proud to support JDRF in funding the kind of critical research that will improve the lives of people living with this disease," says Gaglardi.

Through the JDRF Encapsulation Research Program, more than 50 scientists around the world are developing ways to generate or produce an unlimited supply of beta cells, as well as revolutionary biotechnologies consisting of protective barriers and devices that can be implanted in people with type 1 diabetes, and shield beta cells from immune system attack.

"We are on the verge of defeating a disease that affects so many people in Canada -- and around the world," says Dave Prowten, President and CEO at JDRF Canada. "Each day we are getting closer to finding a cure, and we are very grateful to Tom and his family for their generous contribution."

"Tom Gaglardi's extraordinary gift will move us meaningfully closer to our goal of turning type 1 diabetes into type none," says Derek Rapp, President and Chief Executive Officer, JDRF International. "On behalf of everyone whose life is touched by type 1 diabetes, I thank Tom and his family."

About Type 1 diabetes

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease that occurs when the body's immune system attacks and destroys the cells in the pancreas that make insulin. Unlike type 2 diabetes, T1D is not linked to being overweight, lack of exercise or other lifestyle factors. It is not preventable and its cause is unknown. While insulin injections or infusion allow a person with T1D to stay alive, they do not cure the disease, nor prevent long-term complications. Diabetes is the leading cause of amputations, blindness, kidney and heart disease, and other debilitating conditions.

About Encapsulation

JDRF-funded research has already demonstrated that replacing beta cells can cure type 1 diabetes (T1D). Transplanted beta cells, however, are still vulnerable to autoimmune attack and rejection. Encapsulation therapies create a protective barrier between beta cells and immune cells. Glucose, oxygen, and insulin can pass through the barrier, but immune cells cannot. The beta cells remain protected and are able to produce insulin in response to glucose, effectively curing T1D.

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. JDRF's goal is to progressively remove the impact of T1D from people's lives until we achieve a world without T1D. JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, regulatory influence, and a working plan to better treat, prevent, and eventually cure T1D. JDRF is the largest charitable supporter of T1D research. For more information, please visit jdrf.ca.

About Northland Properties Corporation

Northland Properties Corporation is a 100% privately-owned Canadian company with head offices in both Vancouver and Calgary. Northland is the parent company of Sandman Hotel Group, The Sutton Place Hotels, Moxie's Grill & Bar, Denny's Restaurants of Canada, Chop Steakhouses, Shark Club Sports | Bar | Grill, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, and the Dallas Stars of the National Hockey League.