Northstar Electronics, Inc. (NEIK) Expects to File Its Annual Form 10-K During the Extension Period

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Northstar Electronics, Inc., ( OTCQB : NEIK), the "Company," expects to file its annual 10-K report with the US SEC during the fifteen-day extension period. The reason for the delay is an unexpected personnel change in the audit firm.

Northstar Electronics' subsidiary, Northstar Sealand Enterprises Ltd (NSEL), is working towards the acquisition of the exclusive worldwide rights to an enhanced version of a single engine Turbo-Prop industrial airplane from the subsidiary of an international aerospace company.

For further information about this news release contact, Rich Kaiser, Investor Relations, Yes International, 757-306-6090, yes@yesinternational.com. And, for Corporate Communications contact, Eddie Cruz, Cruz Capital Advisors, 800-972-1656.

About Northstar Electronics, Inc.

Established in the late 1990's, Northstar Electronics, Inc. (OTCQB.NEIK) carried out design and manufacturing contracts for various divisions of Lockheed Martin Corporation. These divisions included LM MS2 (Submarine Command and Control Consoles), LM Canada (Naval Anti-Terrorism System), LM Aeronautics (Parts for P-3 Orion Airplane), and L-3 ( Navy Frigate Command and Control Consoles). Northstar also designed, manufactured, and sold its sonar-based system to commercial customers. Since the termination of the above contracts, Northstar has been seeking other strategic relationships, www.northstarelectronics.com.

