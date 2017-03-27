NorthStar Moving Teams Up with Move for Hunger & LA Marathon

NorthStar Moving Delivers Food from Marathon to Food Bank

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, partnered with Move for Hunger to ensure food at this year's Los Angeles Marathon was not wasted. NorthStar Moving gathered 4,860 pounds of leftover food from the marathon and delivered them to a local food bank to help feed hungry neighbors in the greater Los Angeles community.

On March 19th the 2017 Los Angeles Marathon gathered over 24,000 runners, forming the fourth largest marathon in the U.S. and the tenth largest worldwide. "Large events like the Los Angeles Marathon provide an opportunity to rescue thousands of meals. NorthStar Moving's partnership allowed us to make sure any unused food and beverages at the finish line were delivered to those who need them most," said Adam Lowy, Move For Hunger's Executive Director.

"We watch the LA Marathon every year and it gives us great pleasure to be involved in a way that gives back to our community," said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. "The fight to end hunger is a marathon, a race that needs to be won. Turning leftover food from this year's marathon into food that will be on the tables of those in need, is an effort that makes a lot sense, a step in the right direction. We are always seeking out other events like this that we can do the same for. There should be no food wasted. Every step in the race to end hunger counts."

NorthStar Moving has been working with Move for Hunger since 2010. Through food drives, events and other efforts, NorthStar Moving has collected over 21,000 pounds of food, enough for 17,500 meals for those in their community.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Honored with more awards for service than any other moving company: "A+" rated by the Better Business Bureau, voted Citysearch "Best Mover," earned the most five star ratings on Trustlink and Yelp, and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach, and growth including multiple "Best Places to Work" awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for the fastest growing companies in the U.S. for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services, and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, The Franklin Report, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving's mission is to exceed their clients' expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry.