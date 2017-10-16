Northview Apartment REIT Announces October 2017 Distribution

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Oct. 16, 2017) - Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:NVU.UN) announced its October 2017 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1358 per trust unit, payable on November 15, 2017 to holders of trust units of record at October 31, 2017.

As at the date hereof, there are 49,952,198 trust units (NVU.UN) issued and outstanding and 5,814,664 Northview Apartment REIT Class B units issued and outstanding.

About Northview

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 24,000 quality residential suites in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations, growing economies, high occupancy levels, and rising rents, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and cash distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time. Northview currently trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol: NVU.UN. Additional information concerning Northview is available at www.sedar.com or www.northviewreit.com.