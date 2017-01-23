Northview Apartment REIT Announces Timing of 2016 Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Report

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:NVU.UN) will release its fourth quarter and year end earnings on March 9, 2017, to be followed by a conference call on March 10, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Participating on the call will be Mr. Todd Cook (Chair), President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Leslie Veiner, Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Travis Beatty, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by calling 1-866-223-7781 or 416-340-2218. You will be required to provide the Conference Call Operator with the Conference ID 4259615 prior to being admitted to the call. A recorded playback of the call will be available from March 10, 2017 to March 24, 2017 by calling 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053, passcode 5812221. The recording will also be available on our website on March 13, 2017.

For additional information, please contact Mr. Todd Cook, President and Chief Executive Officer, or Mr. Travis Beatty, Chief Financial Officer, (403) 531-0720.

About Northview

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REIT's, with a portfolio of approximately 24,000 quality residential suites in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's portfolio spans markets characterized by expanding populations, growing economies, high occupancy levels, and rising rents, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and cash distributions over time. The REIT currently trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol: NVU.UN. Additional information concerning Northview is available at www.sedar.com or www.northviewreit.com.