Northview Apartment REIT Announces Timing of 2017 First Quarter Financial Results & Webcast

April 06, 2017 11:21 ET
CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:NVU.UN) will release its first quarter earnings after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange, on May 9, 2017, to be followed by a webcast and conference call on May 10, 2017.
About Northview
Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REIT's, with a portfolio of approximately 24,000 quality residential suites in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's portfolio spans markets characterized by expanding populations, growing economies, high occupancy levels, and rising rents, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and cash distributions over time. The REIT currently trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol: NVU.UN. Additional information concerning Northview is available at www.sedar.com or www.northviewreit.com.
Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment TrustMr. Todd CookPresident and Chief Executive Officer(403) 531-0720Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment TrustMr. Travis BeattyChief Financial Officer(403) 531-0720Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment TrustMr. Leslie VeinerChief Operating Officer(403) 531-0720
