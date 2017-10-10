News Room
October 10, 2017 16:02 ET

Northview Apartment REIT Announces Timing of 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results & Webcast

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Oct. 10, 2017) - Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:NVU.UN) will release its third quarter earnings after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange, on November 7, 2017, to be followed by a webcast and conference call on November 8, 2017.

Webcast Information:
Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2017
Time: 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: www.northviewreit.com/investor-relations/presentations
Conference Call Information:
Dial In: 1-855-473-4527 or 1-661-378-9963
Conference ID: 83264093

Please connect approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the call/webcast.

Replay Information:

The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends and will be available at: www.northviewreit.com/investor-relations/presentations.

About Northview

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs, with a portfolio of approximately 24,000 quality residential suites in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's portfolio spans markets characterized by expanding populations, growing economies, high occupancy levels, and rising rents, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and cash distributions over time. The REIT currently trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol: NVU.UN. Additional information concerning Northview is available at www.sedar.com or www.northviewreit.com.

Contact Information

  • Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
    Mr. Todd Cook
    President and Chief Executive Officer
    (403) 531-0720

    Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
    Mr. Travis Beatty
    Chief Financial Officer
    (403) 531-0720

    Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
    Mr. Leslie Veiner
    Chief Operating Officer
    (403) 531-0720
    www.northviewreit.com

