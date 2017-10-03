NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces $125 Million Bought Deal of Trust Units

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 3, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("NorthWest" or the "REIT") (TSX:NWH.UN) announced today a public offering, on a "bought deal" basis, of 11,420,000 trust units (the "Units") at a price of $10.95 per Unit representing gross proceeds of approximately $125 million (the "Offering"). The Offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets.

The REIT has also granted the underwriters the option to purchase up to an additional 1,713,000 Units to cover over-allotments, if any, exercisable in whole or in part anytime up to 30 days following closing of the Offering.

NorthWest intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with existing resources, to repay the secured operating facility in the amount of approximately $125 million, which was utilized by NorthWest to partially fund the acquisition of Generation Healthcare REIT ("GHC"); and the remainder, if any, for future acquisitions, repayment of additional high cost revolving debt and for general trust purposes.

The Offering reflects NorthWest's commitment to maintaining its balance sheet strength, reducing leverage and positioning for future growth. After giving effect to the consolidation of the REIT's recent acquisition of GHC, the Offering and identified use of proceeds, the REIT's leverage is expected to decrease by approximately 200 bps.

The Offering is subject to normal regulatory approvals, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, and is expected to close on or about October 13, 2017.

The Units will be offered pursuant to the REIT's base shelf prospectus dated September 12, 2016. The terms of the Offering will be described in a prospectus supplement to be filed with securities regulators in all provinces and territories of Canada and may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:NWH.UN) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 144 income-producing properties and 9.7 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 180 professionals across nine offices in five countries to serve as a long term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements about the Offering, the proposed use of proceeds thereof and the REIT's commitment to balance sheet strength and growth. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including the risk that the Offering will not be completed on the terms proposed, or at all or that developments may arise that result in the REIT having to further increase its leverage. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Although the REIT believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. A discussion of the risk factors applicable to the REIT is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the REIT's annual information form dated March 31, 2017, a copy of which may be obtained on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.