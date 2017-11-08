Norvista Capital Announces Equity Interest in Nevada Zinc Corporation

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 8, 2017) - Norvista Capital Corporation ("Norvista") (TSX VENTURE:NVV) announces that on October 31, 2017, it acquired 30,000 common shares (the "Shares") of Nevada Zinc Corporation ("Nevada Zinc") (TSX VENTURE:NZN) at an average price of $0.19 per Share through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). After giving effect to this purchase, Norvista now beneficially owns 9,936,999 Shares and controls and directs 2,256,594 Shares through Norvista Capital I Limited Partnership, which represents approximately 17.38% of Nevada Zinc's issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis. The Shares were acquired for investment purposes only, however, Norvista will review its holdings from time to time and may increase or decrease its position as future circumstances may dictate. Norvista invests in an actively managed portfolio of private and public companies engaged in both base and precious metals exploration and development.

As a result of this purchase, the number of Shares Norvista beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction over, has increased by more than 2% since the early warning report dated November 24, 2016, which was filed by Norvista in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103"). In satisfaction of the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and NI 62-103, an Early Warning Report respecting the acquisition of Shares by the Norvista will be filed under Nevada Zinc's SEDAR Profile at www.sedar.com.

About Norvista

Norvista is a resource based merchant bank with an investment portfolio of four core investments located in Canada, the United states and Mexico. Norvista's investee companies have projects located in excellent mining jurisdictions and are involved in both base and precious metals exploration and development. Norvista holds significant equity ownership positions in its investee companies and is actively involved in the management of these companies through a combination of senior officer positions and/or Board representation. The investee company projects represent a balance between later stage exploration and pre-production projects and are self financing. Norvista maintains and increases its ownership positions in its core holdings through participation in issuer financings as well as share acquisitions in the open market

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties beyond the ability of Norvista to control or predict, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Norvista cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Norvista nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Norvista does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.