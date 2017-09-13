Norway's 900-Year-Old Men & Boys Choir Visits Singapore For Exclusive Pre-Concert Showcase

The Nidaros Cathedral Men and Boys choir (Nidarosdomens Guttekor) delighted Singapore audiences during their recent pre-concert promotional tour while enjoying the local sights and culture of our Little Red Dot

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - Good news for all music lovers! This October 20 and 21, the Nidaros Cathedral Men and Boys choir (Nidarosdomens Guttekor), one of the world's oldest choirs, will be coming to Singapore for their much-anticipated public debut performance!

In anticipation of their upcoming special two-night classical concert at the Esplanade Concert Hall, nine talented choristers together with the choir's artistic director, Bjørn Moe were in town recently for a pre-concert promotional tour. Singaporeans were treated to an exclusive showcase of the choir's angelic singing at several public places during their week-long stay last month.

Exclusive Public Performances

To kickstart their visit to Singapore, choristers from the Nidarosdomens Guttekor made a special appearance at Paragon Shopping Mall on 15 and 17 August. Shoppers were enthralled by the melodic voices of the choir as they performed at allocated evening and afternoon timeslots.

With a belief that music heals, the choristers also made time amidst their busy schedule to visit Singapore General Hospital on 18 August for an exclusive charity performance. A special musical treat for all patients and hardworking hospital staff, visitors at the hospital had a rare privilege of catching an enchanting performance by Norway's oldest men and boys choir.

To cap off the exciting week, Nidarosdomens Guttekor was also invited to be the featured artist of the National Gallery's 'Resonates With,' a performance series featuring cross-genre collaborations between musical ensembles and contemporary musicians. As one of Europe's most successful choirs, it is no surprise that crowds were gathering during their live performances on 19 August.

The world-famous choir is being brought to Singapore by Licha Stelaus Productions, a young Singapore-based promoter of young musical talent from around the world. "Licha Stelaus Productions was created to represent truly remarkable young talented musicians and performing artists from around the world to share their music with a global audience," says Richard Chen, CEO of Licha Stelaus Productions. "As the first young artists under the Licha Stelaus Productions umbrella, we are proud to bring to Singapore audiences such a delightful, talented and unique group."

Cultural Immersion Around Our Sunny Island

In addition to a showcase of their vocals with lucky audiences at public places in Singapore, men and boys from the Nidarosdomens Guttekor also had a great time exploring various key attractions in Singapore. A unique experience for all artists under Licha Stelaus Productions, opportunities for cultural exchange is created as part of these artists' touring schedules.

Just like any other tourists, the choristers took time out to visit places such as Chinatown and Gardens by the Bay during their visit to Singapore.

To celebrate their public debut in Singapore, the men and boys choir will be performing two shows for Singaporean audiences this October! The choir will undertake the rarely performed Messa di Gloria, a famous piece by one of Italy's greatest opera composers, Giacomo Puccini. Audiences will also be treated to a shining jewel of Norwegian culture right on our own shores when Nidarosdomens Guttekor performs Den Fyrste Song eg Høyra Fekk (First Song My Mother Sang to Me), amongst other Norwegian folk songs for the night.

"Our goal is to bring Singaporeans experiences they will cherish for years to come as their spirits are lifted by exquisite musical performances by young artists from around the world right on our own shores," said Richard Chen, CEO of Licha Stelaus Productions.

Grab your tickets to the concert at https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/cchoir1017 today! For more information, please visit https://www.lichastelaus.com/. For hi-res images, please visit: http://bit.ly/2xRgRdU.

Notes to Editor

Event: Messa di Gloria by Giacomo Puccini. Performed by Nidarosdomens Guttekor and re:SOUND Chamber Orchestra

Dates: 20 & 21 October 2017 at 7.30pm (Duration: 1hr 45, including a 20-min interval)

Venue: Esplanade Concert Hall

The Programme

20 October 2017 21 October 2017 Jauchzet dem Herrn alle Welt (Felix Mendelssohn) Ehre sei Gott (Gustav Adolf Merkel) Greater Love Hath No Man (John Ireland) * Du Edle Gjest (Marc-Antoine Charpentier) * O Jesus Krist, Jeg Flyr Til Deg (Carl Nielsen) What Child Is This (English folktune) Kling No Klokka (Sound the Bells) * Midt i Hårdest Vinter (Gustav Holst) * Den Fyrste Song eg Høyra Fekk (First Song My Mother Sang To Me) (Norwegian folktune) Requiem: Pie Jesu (John Rutter) * Panis Angelicus (Cesar Franck) * Te Per Orbem (Ludvig Nielsen) * I Was Glad (Sir Hubert Parry) * In Te Domine Speravi (Ludvig Nielsen) * Messa di Gloria (Giacomo Puccini)

Performed with re:SOUND Chamber Orchestra

*Performed with organist, Magne Draagen

About Licha Stelaus Productions

Licha Stelaus Productions, a young Singapore-based presenter of classical music concerts seeks to represent truly remarkable young talented musicians and performing artists. We make sure the artists are well taken care of and their performances are delivered properly and correctly. We especially incorporate the element of cultural immersion into our artists' touring schedules to create dialogue and opportunities for cultural exchange. What sets Licha Stelaus Productions apart from other presenters is our dedication in taking good care of our artists and their continued growth in their career development. We believe remarkable music can touch people's hearts. Exceptional performances are the key to breaking down barriers and connecting strangers through a shared emotional experience, regardless of their differences. Licha Stelaus Productions is under the charitable umbrella of Chenter Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) organisation in the United States. Website: www.lichastelaus.com

Social media: www.facebook.com/LichaStelaus/ & www.instagram.com/lichastelaus/

About Nidarosdomens Guttekor

Originating from the ancient capital of Trondheim, Nidarosdomens Guttekor represents a tradition of boy and men cathedral choristers in the Nidaros Cathedral that dates back to the 11th century. When Norwegian and English stonemasons arrived in Trondheim to build the Christchurch, a precursor to the Nidaros Cathedral, they would bring their young sons with them. Priests then taught the boys Gregorian liturgy which led to them participating in church services, originating the modern boys choir tradition of the cathedral we see today. The choir is also active outside of the cathedral and serves as cultural ambassadors of Norway at international events. Visit http://guttekoret.no/gb/ for more information.