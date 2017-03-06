Norwest Equity Partners Commits Investment Capital to Twin Cities-Based Business Services Leader Bailiwick

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Norwest Equity Partners ("NEP"), a leading middle market investment firm founded in 1961, has made a significant investment in Bailiwick (the "Company"), a provider of professionally managed technology integration for complex, large-scale IT initiatives. The transaction closed on February 28, 2017; financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1995, Bailiwick provides best-in-class design and deployment of IT solutions for Fortune 100 and 500 companies customized to their unique needs. As a partner to leading corporations, Bailiwick professionally manages technology integration of complex, large-scale IT initiatives. The Company's solutions include wireless design and implementation, new site opening installations and on-going maintenance, merger and acquisition integrations, hardware asset lifecycle programs, IPVS/CCTV implementation and maintenance and fast-moving technology deployments. Bailiwick's professional services include engineering, configuration, project management, maintenance, and asset lifecycle management, and its installation services include cabling, electrical, and all platforms of equipment from POS to kitchen systems. The Company is proud to serve customers within the retail, financial, logistics & manufacturing, and quick-serve and fast casual restaurant industries.

Tom Schauerman, NEP Partner, stated, "Bailiwick's solid business model, industry-leading management team, and customer centric approach differentiates them amongst their competitors. Bailiwick has done a great job to earn an admirable reputation as a highly-valued business services provider, and we look forward to working together with the team to leverage their existing growth momentum to further build and grow the Company for the future."

NEP's investment marks the first time Bailiwick has partnered with an institutional investor. NEP's capital is a significant milestone that will help Bailiwick add incremental service offerings, expand its customer base, and enable the Company to consider add-on acquisitions to broaden both geographic reach and offerings. Led by a strong and cohesive management team, Bailiwick has built its reputation from a foundation of a high quality, customer centric operational excellence and maintaining a strong company culture defined by trust, innovation, consistency, and knowledge.

Bob Marko, Bailiwick President and CEO, stated, "We believe we can grow and innovate in more dynamic ways with the right financial partner. This is the first time in our 22-year history that we are partnering with an investor to help us accomplish this vision, and we could not be more thrilled to be doing so with NEP. Our partnership agreement is a direct reflection of the strength of our team and the business we have built, and we are excited to further accelerate our ideas for servicing customers with NEP by our side."

NEP and Bailiwick complement each other well as each share Midwest roots and longevity in Minnesota. Bailiwick is excited to leverage NEP's extensive experience of working with management-owned companies, business services industry expertise, as well as dedicated operating partner resources through Kevin Torgerson, an NEP Operating Partner who brings more than 20 years of business services and technology strategy, marketing and growth experience.

"Bailiwick has significantly grown EBITDA over the last several years; realized strong historical growth and developed diverse, longstanding customer relationships. Our investment partnership with them is going to be focused on leveraging a combination of capital, network and resources. The Company is in a great position for continued success, and the right team is in place to help lead the way," Torgerson shared.

Cherry Tree & Associates advised Bailiwick on the transaction; Lindquist & Vennum LLP provided legal services for NEP; BMO Capital Markets and Ally Corporate Finance served as senior lenders.

Bailiwick is headquartered in Chaska, Minnesota and employs more than 180 people. More information can be found on www.bailiwick.com and www.nep.com.