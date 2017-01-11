Norwich offers graduate level certificates in public administration and information security & assurance

NORTHFIELD, VT--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - Norwich University now offers graduate-level certificates in subjects including public administration and information security & assurance.

The College of Graduate and Continuing Studies (CGCS) has added graduate certificate programs to its portfolio of online offerings. This expansion of its online portfolio includes eight public administration certificates and four information security & assurance, with classes available in March 2017.

Considered one of the fastest growing postsecondary credentials, certificates are designed to help professionals and lifelong learnings looking to enhance their skills, or develop specialized knowledge in a specific area. Through the completion of one of Norwich's online graduate certificate programs, students will receive 12 graduate-level credits. This opens the pathway to enter Norwich's online Master of Public Administration or Master of Science in Information Security & Assurance program, helping students earn a master's degree in as little as one year.

"The certificate programs expand our online portfolio to meet the growing need for professional development in key industries as well as provide more continuing education opportunities for our alumni. The certificates help adult learners enhance their knowledge and skills to meet their next career goal," Vice President and Dean of the College of Graduate and Continuing Studies William Clements said.

Within Public Administration, students have the opportunity to complete a certificate in the following areas:

International Development and Influence

Public Administration Leadership and Crisis Management

Fiscal Management

Rural Municipal Governance

Urban Municipal Governance

Effective Nonprofit Management

Nonprofit Human Resource Management

Nonprofit Healthcare Management

Nonprofit Resource Development

Within Information Security & Assurance, students have the opportunity to complete a certificate in the following areas:

Computer Forensics Investigation/Incident Response Team Management

Vulnerability Management

Critical Infrastructure Protection & Cyber Crime

Cyber Law & International Perspectives on Cyberspace

With the addition of these 13 certificate programs, Norwich has expanded its online offerings to include 12 master's degree programs, 6 bachelor's degree completion programs and 14 graduate certificates, along with additional continuing education opportunities. Similar to the master's programs, enrollment for the certificate programs will be offered four times throughout the year (March, June, September and December).

For more information about Norwich's online graduate certificate programs, please visit https://online.norwich.edu/continuing-education.

Norwich University is a diversified academic institution that educates traditional-age students and adults in a Corps of Cadets and as civilians. Norwich offers a broad selection of traditional and distance-learning programs culminating in Baccalaureate and Graduate Degrees. Norwich University was founded in 1819 by Captain Alden Partridge of the U.S. Army and is the oldest private military college in the United States of America. Norwich is one of our nation's six senior military colleges and the birthplace of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC). www.norwich.edu

In fulfillment of Norwich's mission to train and educate today's students to be tomorrow's global leaders and captains of industry, the Forging the Future campaign is committed to creating the best possible learning environment through state-of-the-art academics and world-class facilities. Norwich University will celebrate its bicentennial in 2019. Learn more about the campaign and how to participate in the "Year of Leadership" here: bicentennial.norwich.edu.

Norwich University's College of Graduate and Continuing Studies (CGCS) builds upon the institution's 198 year academic heritage with innovative online programs. CGCS offers master's degrees in a variety of areas; bachelor's degree completion programs; graduate certificates and continuing education opportunities. The programs are recognized throughout the industry for their rigor, small class size, high student satisfaction and retention. online.norwich.edu

