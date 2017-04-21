Not All Antioxidants Are Created Equal: Astaxanthin, The Antioxidant Powerhouse, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - During a live broadcast on May 3, 2017, microalgae experts Dr. Tryggvi Stefánsson, Science Manager and Dr. Haraldur Gardarsson, Quality Control Manager, both from Algalif will provide insight into how antioxidants support health and well-being, help the audience understand what makes astaxanthin a superior antioxidant and lastly teach the attendees how to select the best astaxanthin for your nutraceutical formulation.

Antioxidants first came to the public's attention in the 1990s, when researchers began to understand how free radical damage contributes to health problems. Fueled by new scientific findings and high consumer awareness, the antioxidant category rapidly developed and has remained strong and vibrant ever since - proof that 'antioxidant' is more than just a buzzword.

Antioxidants are not created equal. They come in a range of forms - vitamins C and E, manganese, selenium, astaxanthin, beta-carotene, lycopene, lutein, zeaxanthin, etc. Each with different effects on the body, recommended dosages and formulation considerations. With so many antioxidants available on the market, how do you pick the right one for your nutraceutical formulation?

Astaxanthin (pronounced "asta-ZAN-thin") stands out as a valuable natural antioxidant for nutraceuticals due to its superb nutritional advantage. 6,000 times more powerful than vitamin C, and with the ability to cross the blood-brain and the blood-retinal barriers, astaxanthin is one of the most powerful antioxidants known. Its numerous health benefits are supported by extensive scientific research, including many clinical trials.

Join Dr. Tryggvi Stefánsson and Dr. Haraldur Gardarsson on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 1pm EDT (10am PDT). For more information or to register for this complimentary event, visit: Not All Antioxidants Are Created Equal: Astaxanthin, The Antioxidant Powerhouse

