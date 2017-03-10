Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2016 Results Conference Call

MONTREAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) ("Knight"), a leading Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 financial results on Thursday, March 16, 2017 prior to the market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (EST). Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, March 16, 2017

TIME: 8:30 a.m. EST

DIAL IN NUMBER: 1-877-223-4471 OR 647-788-4922

TAPED REPLAY: 1-800-585-8367 OR 416-621-4642

Code: 16647769

Available from Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. EST until Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. EST

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing innovative pharmaceutical products for the Canadian and select international markets. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gudknight.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared, but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2015. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.