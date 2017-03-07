Notice of Public Interest - Spring Icebreaking on the Saguenay River

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - The Canadian Coast Guard advises residents and visitors along the Saguenay Fjord that the CCGS Des Groseilliers will begin spring icebreaking operations as early as March 13, 2017. The date is subject to change with no notice, as activities could begin before or after that period, depending on operational requirements or weather conditions.

Any facilities or equipment on the ice between Anse Saint-Jean and Saint-Basile-de-Tableau, and between Saint-Basile-de-Tableau, La Baie and Saint-Fulgence, must be moved safely ashore before 11:59 p.m. on March 12, 2017.

The Canadian Coast Guard strongly recommends that pedestrians, fishers and snowmobilers leave the ice when they see the icebreaker in the vicinity. The ice may move, creating a real danger for anyone in the area of operations carried out by this ship.

The purpose of this annual operation is to break up the ice in the Saguenay and at the entrances to the tributaries in order to prevent ice jams and flooding that may result from the spring thaw.

Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers have a red hull with a transverse white band in the centre, and a white funnel on top bearing a maple leaf.

Follow us on Twitter! twitter.com/DFO_CCG_Quebec