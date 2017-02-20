Notice of Public Interest: Spring Icebreaking at Repentigny, L'Assomption, Des-Prairies, Mille-Iles and Chateauguay Rivers

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 20, 2017) -

The Canadian Coast Guard is informing residents of Repentigny and those living along the shores of the L'Assomption, Des-Prairies, Mille-Îles and Châteauguay Rivers that spring icebreaking operations will begin around February 21, 2017. The date is subject to change with no notice, as activities could begin before or after that period, according to operational requirements or prevailing weather conditions.

The purpose of this annual operation is to break up ice at the entrance of the tributaries in order to prevent ice jams and flooding that may result from the spring thaw.

Owners of facilities or equipment on the ice should move them safely ashore before operations begin. The Canadian Coast Guard strongly recommends that pedestrians, fishers and snowmobilers leave the ice when they see the Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft in the vicinity. The ice may move, creating a real danger for anyone in the area of Canadian Coast Guard operations.

The operation will be carried out by a Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft, either the CCGS Mamilossa or the CCGS Sipu Muin, an air-cushioned vehicle with engines that produce a noise similar to those of an aircraft.

For more information about the Canadian Coast Guard, visit www.marinfo.gc.ca or www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca.

