Nova Scotia Reels in Opportunity at Seafood Expo North America

HALIFAX, NS--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - A delegation of 15 seafood companies from Nova Scotia, Canada, specializing in premium fish and seafood related-products will share new harvests and explore opportunities at the 2017 annual Seafood Expo North America (SENA) in Boston, Massachusetts.

"Companies from Nova Scotia export seafood products to more than 75 countries," said Laurel Broten, President and CEO Nova Scotia Business Inc., the private-sector-led business development agency for the province. "Our fish harvesters and processors offer the highest quality fish and shellfish that is pulled responsibly and sustainably from the province's clean waters."

Gidney Fisheries Ltd. will be attending SENA to promote their new product -- frozen, high-pressure processed raw lobster meats. This new product represents the highest quality frozen lobster products on the market today, giving the end consumer the ability to control the cook, texture, and flavour profile of the completed lobster dish.

St. Mary's River Smokehouses will also showcase a new oven-smoked product format that targets today's time-starved consumers. A previous winner of the Best New Product Award at SENA, St. Mary's River Smokehouses' full product line and format promises high-quality and unique smoked flavours.

Bluenose Seafood Inc., First Catch Fisheries Co. Ltd., Fisher King Seafoods Ltd., Louisbourg Seafoods Ltd., Sea Star Seafoods Ltd., Top Claw Lobster & Seafood Co., Access Labels, Farmer John's Herbs, North Bay Fisherman's Co-op, Riverside Lobster International Inc., Sealand Freezers, Sober Island Oysters, and World Link Food Distributors Inc. will also attend this event to access new markets, seek new customers and suppliers, and discover business opportunities.

For information about Nova Scotia's seafood sector, visit novascotiabusiness.com/seafood

Learn more about the Nova Scotia companies participating at SENA 2017, or visit the Nova Scotia Seafood Pavilion (Booth # 1339)

Bluenose Seafood Inc. (booth #1432) will be attending the show to strengthen relationships with existing customers, and explore new opportunities in the industry. With almost 50 years of experience, Bluenose has the ability to provide companies with the continuity of supply and vital information pertaining to product landings, availability and market pricing.

First Catch Fisheries Co. Ltd. (booth #1442) was established in Halifax in 2016 with the intent to build a storage and processing facility, and meet the growing demand of global seafood consumption. With the establishment of strategic partnerships, First Catch Fisheries transports 105 tons of live lobster to China from Halifax on a weekly charter.

Fisher King Seafoods Ltd. (booth #1333) will use the event to promote its line of products, including, lobster, crab and scallops produced from sustainable resources to its growing business throughout North America and other key markets in Asia and Europe. "We utilize this event to both maintain our presence in the frozen seafood market, and explore new opportunities and connections," said says John Andrews, Export Manager at Fisher King Seafoods Ltd. "The show provides the opportunity to learn from those participating in the primary resource industry, and our end user customers about trends and directions related to all frozen seafood items."

Gidney Fisheries Ltd. (booth #1440) have been procuring, selecting, processing and delivering the finest quality lobsters since 1892. Lobsters are purchased from local fisherman, graded to meet the highest quality standards, processed in a technologically advanced storage facility and delivered through efficient logistics. Gidney Fisheries also offers fresh, frozen and salted ground fish, scallops, crabs and dog fish.

Louisbourg Seafoods Ltd. (booth #1343) will be making their way back to Boston for the eleventh year in a row to connect with existing customers and build new relationships. "We will be showcasing our line of high-quality seafood products, many of which are MSC and BRC certified," says Jan Voutier, Manager of Ka'le Bay Seafoods, subsidiary of Louisbourg Seafoods Ltd. "These products will include our Snow Crab and our award-winning North Atlantic shrimp, recently given two-stars by the International Taste and Quality Institute."

Sea Star Seafoods Ltd. (booth #1341) is a salt fish processing company located on Cape Sable Island, on Nova Scotia's south western shore. They produce over 200 dried packaged products, produced primarily from fresh or frozen ground fish.

St. Mary's River Smokehouses (booth #1436) will be presenting its full product line with the intent to secure new sales and distribution opportunities. "St. Mary's is looking forward to once again presenting its hard-earned reputation for high quality and innovative Nova Scotia seafood products to a demanding marketplace next door that is increasingly concerned about where its food comes from," said Alan Archibald, President and CEO, Lochiel Enterprises Inc.

Top Claw Lobster & Seafood Co. (booth #1444) provides the highest quality of live lobster available in Atlantic Canada. They have three modern state-of-the-art holding facilities strategically located off the coast of the cold, crisp Atlantic Ocean, in Cape Sable Island, Nova Scotia.

Access Labels will be looking to answer questions and meet with current and new customers at SENA. Access Labels manufactures many styles of pressure sensitive tags, labels, printers and printers supplies for the food and seafood industry. Access Labels' presence in market will allow existing Nova Scotia companies expansion opportunities by offering complete private label packaging.

Farmer John's Herbs is a local farm that offers high quality and delicious products including, organic spices, cooking oils, stuffing mixes and more. Their goal is to bring the flavor of the Maritimes (Nova Scotia) to your kitchen through their unique creations.

North Bay Fisherman's Co-op provides live lobster, tuna, and mackerel purchased from local fisheries in the Antigonish region of Nova Scotia.

Riverside Lobster International Inc. has a 20-year history of providing superior quality live lobster and frozen lobster products worldwide.

Sealand Freezers is a construction and building services company focused on Food Processing, Cold Storage, and Distribution.

Sober Island Oysters Ltd. will be hosting an oyster bar at the Nova Scotia Seafood Reception in hopes of attracting new customers, and promoting their brand within the industry. With new innovative and tourist attractions, Sober Island Oysters was built on passion, vision and dedication since 2006.

World Link Food Distributors ships over eight million pounds of live lobster to twenty-four countries in North America, Europe and Asia from three processing facilities in Nova Scotia. World Link has partnerships with over 400 local fishing vessels, assuring a consistent supply of quality product for its customers.

Nova Scotia Seafood Sector Facts:

In 2016, Nova Scotia's fish and seafood products were valued at $1.8 Billion

Nova Scotia is Canada's number one seafood exporter, accounting for more than 27% of the country's total national seafood exports

Nova Scotia is home to 4,000 registered fishing vessels and 5,400 commercial fishing license holders

35% of Canada's shellfish exports come from Nova Scotia

The province offers new direct routes into other markets by air; allowing for fast delivery of live lobster products

Nova Scotia supplies ¾ of all scallops exported from Canada

