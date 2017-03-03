Nova Scotia's Lieutenant Governor awards Canadian Coast Guard for Exemplary Service

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Eighteen members of the Canadian Coast Guard Atlantic Region were awarded Exemplary Service Medals last week at Government House in Halifax. The awards were presented by the Honourable John James Grant, CMM, ONS, CD (Ret'd), Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia on behalf of His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada and Honorary Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard.

The Canadian Coast Guard Exemplary Service Medal is part of the Canadian Honours System and recognizes Coast Guard employees who, in the course of their duties, provide exemplary service in difficult or critical situations.

Canadian Coast Guard employees who have worked a minimum of 20 years with the Department, with at least 10 of those years spent in an at-risk environment, are eligible for the award when that service is marked by exemplary conduct. After 30 years of service, employees are eligible to receive the Bar that attaches to the medal.

Quotes

"The brave women and men of the Canadian Coast Guard embody courage and dedication while protecting mariners and the marine environment 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Exemplary Service Medals are a symbol of all Canadians' appreciation of those who have made a career out of protecting Canadians and their waters, often in dangerous environments and situations. I offer my deepest thanks to those we are honouring today and congratulate them on their many successes."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Members of the Canadian Coast Guard are dedicated to carrying out their duties with professionalism and commitment to ensure that we have safe and accessible waterways. Today, I offer my thanks and congratulations for their outstanding careers and service to Canadians."

Jody Thomas, Commissioner Canadian Coast Guard

"It is with pride that I congratulate these members of the Canadian Coast Guard for their achievements and long records of service. It is important for us to recognize the dedication and commitment of those who serve in the Canadian Coast Guard to protect our marine environment and ensure that we have safe and accessible waterways."

Wade Spurrell, Assistant Commissioner Canadian Coast Guard Atlantic Canada

Associated Links

For further information on the CCG Exemplary Service Medal, please refer to the Governor General's site: http://www.gg.ca/document.aspx?id=16058&lan=eng

For more information about the Canadian Coast Guard, visit www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca.

Follow us on Twitter! www.Twitter.com/CCG_GCC