Nova Southeastern University Receives Telly Award for Human Trafficking PSA

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL and DAVIE, FL--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Human trafficking is one of the fastest growing crimes in the world and Broward County, Florida ranks among the highest incidences in the nation. Nova Southeastern University is making a concerted effort to increase awareness of the problem. As part of that initiative, Greg Wright, a multimedia producer in NSU's Office of Innovation and Information Technology, created a public service announcement (PSA) that was recognized recently with a Telly Award, one of the most sought after honors in the TV industry.

The four-minute PSA, titled "Human Trafficking - Modern Day Slavery," features two faculty members from the NSU College of Health Care Sciences who founded Coalition for Research and Education against Trafficking and Exploitation (CREATE), a program that teaches South Florida health care professionals about the signs of human trafficking.

"The goal is to help health workers at all levels in our community detect human trafficking and, hopefully, intervene to help stop this terrible cycle," said Fred Lippman, R.Ph., Ed.D., chancellor, NSU Health Professions Division.

"I'm honored to have played a role in winning this award," said Wright. "Within the process of working on this message, my own awareness of human trafficking has increased. I now hope other universities and communities will follow NSU's leadership on this growing epidemic."

The award-winning PSA can be viewed on NSU's YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnALMAegWZ8&t=15s

CREATE, was developed in 2014 by Brianna Black Kent, Ph.D., associate chair, Department of Health Science, and Sandrine Gaillard-Kenney, Ed.D, assistant dean, College of Health Care Sciences. The two-pronged goal includes; human trafficking prevention through education and research as well as improvement of the quality of life for victims and communities at the local, national and international levels. For more information, go to: http://www.nova.edu/create/index.html

