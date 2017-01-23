Nova Southeastern University's Online Master's in Public Administration Program Selected as One of the Best

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL and DAVIE, FL--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Nova Southeastern University (NSU) is proud to announce its online Master's in Public Administration Program (MPA) was ranked one of the best by BestColleges.com. The program, ranked thirteenth by BestColleges.com, is offered through NSU's H. Wayne Huizenga College of Business & Entrepreneurship.

"We are proud of our online Master's in Public Administration Program," said NSU's President Dr. George Hanbury. "Most of our graduates are employed in such areas as urban or regional planning, emergency management or social and community service managers within six months of graduation. Online education is at the foundation of NSU and we're a leader in this educational delivery method."

NSU's online public administration master's degree prepares students to serve in governmental organizations or to work in the nonprofit sector. Each student leaves college with excellent analytical skills and a thorough understanding of statistics and American government.

The BestColleges.com online graduate programs are ranked based on a variety of criteria, including: student engagement; faculty credentials and training; student services and technology; admissions selectivity; and peer reputation. Some of the methodology used for the rankings include academic quality, affordability and online programming. Click here for details on the methodology used for the rankings and for the full list of recognized programs.

About Nova Southeastern University (NSU): Located in beautiful Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nova Southeastern University (NSU) is a dynamic research institution dedicated to providing high-quality educational programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and first-professional degree levels. A private, not-for-profit institution, NSU has campuses in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach, and Tampa, Florida, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico, while maintaining a presence online globally. For more than 50 years, NSU has been awarding degrees in a wide range of fields, while fostering groundbreaking research and an impactful commitment to community. Classified as a research university with "high research activity" by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, NSU is 1 of only 50 universities nationwide to also be awarded Carnegie's Community Engagement Classification, and is also the largest private, not-for-profit institution in the United States that meets the U.S. Department of Education's criteria as a Hispanic-serving Institution. Please visit www.nova.edu for more information about NSU and realizingpotential.nova.edu for more information on the largest fundraising campaign in NSU history.

