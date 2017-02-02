NovaWurks Founder Talbot Jaeger to Speak on Marketing SmallSat Services Panel Session at the SmallSat Symposium 2017

Pricing and Marketing SmallSat Services Session (Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 4:45 p.m.)

SILICON VALLEY, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - NovaWurks™ Inc., a provider of high technology space products and services, announced today that Talbot Jaeger, founder and chief technology officer at NovaWurks, will speak at the upcoming SmallSat Symposium within a panel discussion titled, "Pricing and Marketing SmallSat Services" on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 4:45 p.m. Jaeger, accompanied by other industry experts, will present their insights on market opportunities and where to sell the multitude of products that have resulted from the SmallSat revolution.

Held in Mountain View, Calif., the SmallSat Symposium will unlock the business aspects, technologies and the financial and legal acumen that comprise the foundation of today's rapid growth in the small satellite market. With many companies aiming towards the "new" space race that includes rapid acceleration of innovation and new space capabilities, NovaWurks is leading the industry with the company's flagship technology platform, the Hyper-Integrated Satlet (HISat™). Jaeger's participation in the panel session will offer insight into who has bought, who will buy, and provide an understanding on how products should be priced to maximize revenue.

"Smallsats have revolutionized the industry, creating new markets and opportunities once not available due to cost or efficiencies," said Jaeger. "Creating a beneficial marketing model will allow smallsat pioneers the ability to continue to innovate and provide products and services to a larger variety of businesses seeking access into space."

NovaWurks' HISat technology contains all of the functional capabilities of an autonomous satellite, in a small form factor, allowing the flexibility to conform to the shape or capability requirements of any payload. This biologically inspired technology that provides a foundation for building safe, rapid and cost-effective custom spacecraft around any payload for any commercial entity, is mass-produced and is flexible for a variety of mission purposes -- drastically decreasing the time and costs associated with traditional monolithic spacecraft solutions. SIMPL -- NovaWurks' first, self-funded satellite is currently awaiting deployment aboard the International Space Station, and the company's eXCITe spacecraft is scheduled to launch this year as part of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)'s Phoenix project.

About NovaWurks:

NovaWurks, Inc., located in Los Alamitos, California, invents, designs and creates high technology products and services for a broad range of applications for space. The NovaWurks team of designers, scientists and engineers offers a diverse background in spaceflight, consulting and research work with decades of experience in managing complex, visionary projects for government, military and corporate clients. For more information, visit www.novawurks.com.