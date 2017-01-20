NOVO NORDISK SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Novo Nordisk A/S - (NVO)

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until March 13, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE : NVO), if they purchased the Company's American Depository Receipts ("ADRs") between April 30, 2015 and October 27, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The action is pending in United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Novo Nordisk and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 5, 2016, the Company announced disappointing earnings for the 2016 second quarter. Then, on October 28, 2016, the Company disclosed that it was cutting its long-term profit growth by 50% and that it had received a Civil Investigative Demand from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York seeking information relating to contracts and business relationships concerning its insulin products.

On this news, the price of Novo Nordisk's ADRs plummeted.

