Now Available in Canada askPETMD App Connects Pet Parents with the Most Comprehensive Pet Care Answers Covering Dog, Cat, Fish, Bird, Reptile, Gerbil and More

Users Can Search Well-Organized Rich Content, Get Free Vet-Qualified Answers within 24 hours, Contact a Nearby Vet With the Swipe of a Finger and Create a Pet Profile

BURLINGTON, ON--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - Your New Year's resolution is to be more active and spend more time with your pet, so you set out on a hike with your furry best friend. He trots off the trail to investigate and later appears back at your side with a bloody leg and cuts. As a pet parent, your heart sinks. As he limps to your side, you go into protective mode.

The four words you type into your new askPETMD app -- "dog cuts and bruises" -- brings up much-needed information for on-the-spot first aid and a vet locator option to quickly and easily find nearby emergency veterinarians.

Help for immediate critical situations, as well as answers to common questions is just a click away with askPETMD, a mobile app from the team behind PETMD, the world's largest digital resource for pet health and wellness information. Being a pet parent is an around-the-clock job and askPETMD provides peace of mind with free vet-qualified answers available whenever and wherever needed. The app is now available in Canada for iOS and Android devices for free at the Apple App and Google Play stores.

"With today's mobile lifestyle, pet parents want on-the-go access to quick, comprehensive answers and that was the goal with askPETMD," said Michael Molitor, SVP, Digital for Pet360, the parent company of PETMD and the askPETMD app. "We value the close relationships pet parents have with their dog, cat and specialty pets, and askPETMD provides access to crucial information to help pet parents give the very best care to their pets -- with just a swipe of your finger. We are here to serve as a trusted partner to pet parents everywhere whether their best friend is furry, feathery, slippery or scaly."

askPETMD provides the most comprehensive collection of content for all things pet care and pet lifestyle. From dogs and cats to specialty pets like fish, reptiles, birds, hamsters and guinea pigs, among others, askPETMD puts all the answers to pet questions in one place -- your mobile device. And, if you can't find an answer to your question about your dog or cat, you can get a vet-qualified answer within 24 hours.

With the askPETMD app pet parents can:

Search relevant askPETMD content on popular topics including general care, behaviour, diet, emergency and preventive care covering all pet species.

Get a free vet-qualified answer within 24 hours to specific questions about your dog or cat.

Locate the closest veterinarian to your current location or search for a vet by entering a postal code.

Add a specific vet as your emergency contact for quick in-app dialing.

Create a profile for your dog or cat including photo, name, species, age, weight, breed, gender and more.

askPETMD includes an emphasis on specialty pets like fish, reptiles and birds for which comprehensive online information has been lacking -- until now.

There are more than 8,000 informative articles searchable through the app that answer over 750 of the most popular -- and obscure -- pet questions searched online by pet parents. Examples of questions asked include "what do turtles eat?" and "do dogs dream?"

About askPETMD & PETMD

PETMD is the world's largest digital resource for pet health and wellness information. Founded in 2008 to provide pet owners support beyond the vet office, PETMD has quickly become the go-to resource for millions of pet parents across the globe. The website maintains a comprehensive library of more than 10,000 pet health articles, all written and approved by PETMD's network of trusted veterinarians. askPETMD is the mobile format and leverages much of the rich content of the PETMD platform. PETMD and askPETMD are media content platforms from Pet360, an integrated media company devoted to providing pet parents the trusted information, products and advice they need to raise happy, healthy pets. askPETMD does not provide medical advice. It is intended for informational and educational purposes only. Pet360 is a unit of PetSmart, Inc.

