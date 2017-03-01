Now Open: PuppetConf 2017 Call for Papers

Speaking Proposals Now Being Accepted for the Must-Attend DevOps and Infrastructure Modernization Event of 2017

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Puppet, the standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us, is now accepting speaking proposals for PuppetConf 2017. Taking place 10-12 October at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, California, PuppetConf is the must-attend DevOps, automation and infrastructure modernization event of 2017. If you are seeking to digitally transform your organization, adopt DevOps, move to the cloud or modernize your infrastructure, attend or speak at PuppetConf.

This year's event will feature over two days of keynotes and educational sessions hosted by industry thought leaders, networking events and exhibits. Pre-conference access also includes three days of training, certification testing, a Contributor Summit and more.

PuppetConf 2017 will expand on last year's captivating event and again feature a range of topics and extensive networking opportunities. This year, PuppetConf promises new topics, more real world stories, more attendees, and more industry leaders and partners than ever before.

Puppet wants to hear how you're transforming your infrastructure, your team and your organization's culture. Speaking proposals for PuppetConf 2017 will stay open until April 23.

This year's event will focus on everything from how-to information for beginners to advanced DevOps topics for experts, as well as cultural topics, modern infrastructure and everything in between. A few examples of key topics for this year include:

Getting started with Puppet.

Using Puppet to manage other technologies such as AWS, Azure, Docker, DSC, Kubernetes, OpenStack, VMware, and others.

Case studies and real life examples of your success, including how you built the case, where you started, how you scaled DevOps adoption within your organization, and results.

Examples of using Docker, containers, and container technologies such as Kubernetes and Mesos with Puppet.

Real-world examples of cloud adoption, migration, portability and security, spanning private, hybrid and public cloud deployments.

Developer experience and tooling.

Using Puppet to manage application stacks and automate app deployments.

Examples of Puppet orchestration to direct infrastructure changes.

Culture and people-related topics around continuous improvement, and career and skill development.

Using automation and continuous integration tools to enable continuous delivery.

Examples of moving security "to the left" and integrating security requirements into the software delivery process.

Compliance practices to seamlessly prepare for audits, ensure compliance and respond to incidents.

Examples of scaling the use of Puppet across your entire organization.

Advanced tips and tricks for Puppet.

If you have a fresh take on Puppet or IT industry trends, submit your talk by April 23: https://puppet.com/puppetconf/cfp-registration.

Puppet actively works to increase diversity throughout our community. The company is offering travel scholarships for accepted PuppetConf speakers from a group that's underrepresented in tech and who require financial support in order to participate. All selected speakers receive a complimentary conference pass to PuppetConf.

If you plan to attend PuppetConf and are not submitting a talk, register now for the best discount and save 40 percent on the regular price ticket of $1,095 through 3/15, $438 in savings.

