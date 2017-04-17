News Room
NQ Exploration announces the resignation of Mr. Pierre Folco from its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - NQ Exploration Inc. ("NQ" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:NQE) announces the resignation of Mr. Pierre Folco from its board of directors.

ABOUT NQ EXPLORATION INC.

NQ Exploration Inc. is a mining exploration company with a solid portfolio of mining properties in the James Bay and Abitibi regions of Quebec, including the Carheil polymetallic project in Northern Abitibi. The Corporation also owns a 15% undivided interest in A&M Resource Colombia SAS's coal project in Colombia.

