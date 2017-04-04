NSAV Agrees to Acquire Chinese Software Company

CRESCO, PA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Net Savings Link, Inc. ( OTC : NSAV) announced today that the Company has agreed in principle to acquire world renowned Chinese medical software company, Shanghai Hua Si Tai Company, which owns and operates Shanghai based Vital Strategic Research Institute (VSRI). VSRI is a medical research firm with a long history of expertise in design, clinical trials and global research. The Company sees VSRI as a major opportunity in the world's largest country and second largest market. NSAV also sees a valuable synergy between VSRI and its own medical cannabis technology business. VSRI has websites in both English and Chinese.

http://www.vitalstrategic.com/company.html

http://www.vitalstrategic.com.cn

Further, the Company feels that by acquiring VSRI it will open up the immense Chinese medical and medical cannabis markets to NSAV. Chinese entities hold an estimated half of the worldwide patents for cannabis and hemp. The Company also believes that because it is a public company, it can greatly assist VSRI grow and become even more prominent on the global stage than it already is.

James Tilton, president of NSAV stated, "I am thrilled that we have been able to locate a company with both the technology and quality of the Vital Strategic Research Institute. We believe this adds tremendous credibility to our Company. This may be our first footstep into the Chinese market, but certainly not our last. I promised NSAV shareholders growth by acquisition, as I have done for 22 years and that is not just a promise, but my personal guaranty."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the medical cannabis industry, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.