NSAV Announces 10% Dividend To Shareholders

CRESCO, PA--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - Net Savings Link, Inc. ( OTC : NSAV) announced today that the Company has approved a 10% dividend for the holders of its common stock. The dividend will be a share dividend and will be evenly distributed to the shareholders depending on their percentage of ownership in NSAV. This will ensure that there is no dilution to any NSAV shareholder. The Company will announce the record date and other details of the dividend in the coming weeks.

The Company also announced that its transfer agent has resumed communications with NSAV shareholders and has officially confirmed the Company's position that no dilution of NSAV shares has occurred following the public dispute of several weeks ago. The Company's president, James Tilton, has had friendly and productive discussions with the transfer agent over the past several days and all parties are committed working together in the best interest of all NSAV shareholders.

Further, although the Company's business model is growth by acquisition, the desire of NSAV is not to dilute its shareholders when making acquisitions. The Company's vision is to pay for its acquisitions out of the earnings of the companies it acquires.

The Company also announced a clarification of Tuesday's press release, as it has received numerous emails and telephone calls from shareholders. As previously announced, the January 29, 2016 agreement between NSAV and its former management and China Food and Beverage Company ( OTC : CHIF) expired on June 30, 2016 and is now null and void. A copy of this agreement can be found in the Company's 8-K filed with the SEC on June 17, 2016. One of the clauses in the agreement is that KBM Worldwide have pledged to it, an additional reserve of 3.0 billion shares of its common stock in a settlement negotiated by the Company's previous management. The Company's current management believes that as this agreement is null and void, the clause pertaining to the additional reserve of its shares is also null and void. No other NSAV share issues were affected by this clause. As previously stated, the Company feels that this action is in the best interest of NSAV and its shareholders.

James Tilton, president of NSAV stated, "I am personally honored to have the privilege of announcing this dividend to our loyal shareholders. I believe our dividend is many times what even the major corporations distribute to their shareholders in terms of percentage. I will work tirelessly to ensure that all of our Company's shareholders can be rewarded with additional dividends like this in the future. That is my personal guaranty."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the medical cannabis industry, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

