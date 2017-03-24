NSAV Announces 2.5 Billion Share Reduction

CRESCO, PA--(Marketwired - Mar 24, 2017) - Net Savings Link, Inc. ( OTC : NSAV) announced today that the Company has approved a 2.5 billion reduction of its authorized shares. The Company took this action after lengthy consultation with its attorneys, investment bankers and advisers, in order to ensure that the amount of the share reduction benefits all NSAV shareholders, while still allowing the Company to grow and make acquisitions. The Company wants to reassure all of its shareholders that no substantial dilution of its shares has taken place or will take place and that NSAV is not planning or even considering a reverse split of its shares.

The Company also announced that an additional 2.5 billion of its authorized shares have been placed on hold for possible cancellation. The Company wants to ensure that the amount of authorized shares will enable NSAV to fulfill its business plan and, in time, pay a substantial share dividend to its shareholders.

Further, although the Company's business model is growth by acquisition, the desire of NSAV is not to dilute its shareholders when making acquisitions. The Company's vision is to pay for its acquisitions out of the earnings of the companies it acquires.

The Company also announced the launch of its Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/NSAV_MJTechCo

The NSAV Facebook account can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/Net-Savings-Link-Inc-768628693317257/

James Tilton, president of NSAV, stated, "I am truly pleased that I can finally confirm the long awaited dramatic reduction of the NSAV authorized shares. Once again, I can assure all of our shareholders that this action will benefit them. As I have stated on numerous occasions, I am fully committed to only taking actions that are in the best interest of all NSAV shareholders. I also want to reaffirm that I do not own a single share of NSAV common stock or any security that converts into even one share of common stock."

Mr. Tilton went on to state, "I sincerely hope that by placing a hold on an additional 2.5 billion authorized shares, it will ease the dilution fears of many of our shareholders. It has been my personal vision since I took over NSAV, to pay a dividend to our loyal shareholders, in order to show my deep appreciation for their continued support and confidence in me."

Mr. Tilton further went on to state, "I can't express in words how thrilled I am to personally announce the launch of our company Twitter and Facebook accounts. As most of you know, I stay up until the wee hours of the morning until I answer all of your emails. I truly hope that these social media accounts bring me even closer to our shareholders and enhance our communication. However, please don't stop sending me your thoughts by email, as I love the personal one to one interaction with our shareholders."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the medical cannabis industry, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at 1 (570-595-2432) or jamestilton@netsavingslinkinc.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.