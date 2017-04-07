NSAV Announces Additional 1.5 Billion Share Reduction

CRESCO, PA--(Marketwired - Apr 7, 2017) - Net Savings Link, Inc. ( OTC : NSAV) announced today that the Company has approved an additional 1.5 billion reduction of its authorized shares. This reduction follows a previously announced Company approval of a 2.5 billion authorized share reduction. This brings the total number of authorized shares that the Company has stated it will reduce to 4.0 billion or 40% of the Company's authorized shares. The management of NSAV took this action as it believed the Company's previous board had authorized an unnecessarily large amount of shares. The current NSAV management is fully committed to a policy of anti-dilution whenever feasible. The Company is presently preparing a comprehensive 8-K with regards to this and other material corporate matters.

Further, NSAV wishes to reassure all of its shareholders that no substantial dilution of its shares has taken place. The Company's transfer agent has confirmed this on numerous occasions. All NSAV shareholders are encouraged to contact the transfer agent to confirm the amount of issued and outstanding shares.

Further, although the Company's business model is growth by acquisition, the desire of NSAV is not to dilute its shareholders when making acquisitions. The Company's vision is to pay for its acquisitions out of the earnings of the companies it acquires.

NSAV also announced a reiteration of its statement that it is not planning or even considering a reverse split of its shares. The Company's president continues to standby his belief that in his 22 years in the public markets, he has never seen a reverse split benefit shareholders.

The Company also announced that its brand new corporate website is near completion and will be unveiled next week. The management of NSAV is certain that all of its shareholders will be extremely pleased when the website is launched.

James Tilton, president of NSAV, stated, "I am truly pleased that I can finally confirm the long awaited 40% reduction of the NSAV authorized shares. Once again, I can assure all of our shareholders that this action will benefit them. Protecting shareholder rights is the bedrock of the new NSAV."

Mr. Tilton went on to state, "As I Tweeted last night, I am personally extremely excited about the progress of the new NSAV corporate website. I am also honored to be involved with such a great team of developers. When the website is launched, I am certain that all NSAV shareholders will share in my excitement. In my opinion, that will finally be the day that the new era of NSAV has begun."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the medical cannabis industry, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at 1 (570-595-2432) or jamestilton@netsavingslinkinc.com.

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/NSAV_MJTechCo

The NSAV Facebook account can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/Net-Savings-Link-Inc-768628693317257/

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.