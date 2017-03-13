NSAV Announces Launch of Medical Cannabis Technology Business

CRESCO, PA--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Net Savings Link, Inc. ( OTC : NSAV) announced today the launch of its medical cannabis technology business.

NSAV intends to establish a fully integrated medical cannabis technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the medical cannabis industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

The new company will be headquartered out of Naomi Village Resort, a sprawling 30 acre resort and spa, located in the world renowned Poconos region of Pennsylvania. Naomi Village Resort is owned and operated by NSAV affiliate, China Food and Beverage Company ( OTC : CHIF). CHIF has already announced the intention to convert Naomi Village Resort into a medical cannabis wellness center, dispensary and in time, a medical cannabis testing laboratory and cultivation operation.

NSAV also announced that it will continue to be an SEC fully reporting company. The Company believes it can be current on its SEC filings within the next 30 days, depending on the schedules of the auditors and attorneys.

James Tilton, president of NSAV, stated, "We are truly excited about entering the medical marijuana industry from the technology side of the business. The Company feels that this industry is still in its infancy, as most companies are focusing on dispensing and cultivating and the technology market is wide open.

Mr. Tilton went on to state, "Bringing our SEC filings up to date is a critical aspect of the Company's development. It will make it much easier for potential investors to be involved with NSAV, as well as being a great help with future acquisitions and fundraising."

For further information, please contact NSAV at 1 (570-595-2432) or jamestilton@netsavingslinkinc.com.

