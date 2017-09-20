NSAV Announces OTC Markets Approval

CRESCO, PA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Net Savings Link, Inc. ( OTC : NSAV), announced today that the Company has been approved by OTC Markets for its OTC Disclosure & News Service. The Company has already filed its financial statements for 2015, 2016 and the quarterly reports for 2017 with OTC Markets. The management of NSAV believes that this is a major step forward in the ongoing development of the Company and will greatly accelerate the fulfillment of its previously stated objectives.

NSAV also announced that the Company has selected its China partner to brew, bottle and distribute its Tiger Hemp Beer. The brand new facility is located in China's Yunnan province. Yunnan province is the home to such internationally renowned beer brands, such as Carlsberg and The Shangri-la Highland Craft Brewery. NSAV's Tiger Hemp Beer will be China's first hemp beer. Hemp drinks are hugely popular with the Chinese population. The U.S. and China are the world's two largest beer consumers. Analysts forecast the global hemp-based foods market to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% during the period 2016-2020. The Company will release photos of the new brewery via its Twitter account later today.

James Tilton, president of NSAV stated, "OTC Markets approval and the filing of our current financial statements is truly a great moment in the annals of the Company's history. I wish to thank the staff of OTC Markets for their efforts. I also wish to thank our loyal shareholders for their patience during this long process. It wasn't easy and we know that. I realize that without all of you, there is no NSAV."

Mr. Tilton went on to state, "I am truly excited that after an exhaustive search, NSAV has found the perfect partner to brew our Tiger Hemp Beer. The fact that we have a brand new, state of the art facility, is just icing on the cake. I'm sure you will all be pleased with the photos that we will be releasing later today. This tiger is ready to roar."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the legal medical cannabis and hemp industries, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

