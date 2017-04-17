NSAV Cannabis Division Announces Opening of New Office in Shanghai, China

CRESCO, PA--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - Net Savings Link, Inc. ( OTC : NSAV) announced today that the company will be opening an office in Shanghai, China next month, with the primary goal to expand its medical cannabis technology business. The Company is presently in the final stages of deciding from several premier locations in the world's largest city. NSAV views the opening of its flagship China office as both a significant opportunity and a vital necessity, given that China is the world's largest producer of cannabis sativa seeds, accounting for nearly 40% of global production.

The opening of an office in China is the Company's second major announcement involving the world's largest country and second largest consumer market in recent weeks. NSAV has previously announced an agreement in principle to acquire Chinese medical software company, Shanghai Hua Si Tai Medical Consultation Company Limited, which owns and operates Shanghai based Vital Strategic Research Institute (VSRI). VSRI is a medical research firm with a long history of expertise in design, clinical trials and global research.

The Company also announced that it is proceeding as rapidly as possible in order to bring NSAV current on its SEC filings. Management, the accountants, auditors and advisers are in daily communication in order get the Company current with OTC Markets. NSAV is receiving no assistance from the previous management of the Company in this endeavor. NSAV stands by its previous statements, that the SEC filings are its top priority.

James Tilton, president of NSAV stated, "I am tremendously excited that our flagship location in China will be in Shanghai, which is one of the world's leading business centers. Besides accounting for nearly 40% of the global production of cannabis sativa seeds, Chinese companies have 309 out of the 606 patents filed around the world that relate to cannabis. As one who has lived and worked in Shanghai, I can personally appreciate what an amazing city it is."

Mr. Tilton went on to state, "Again, I am fully aware from the dozens of shareholder emails and Tweets I received, that bringing NSAV current on its SEC filings is priority number one. I can assure all of you that it is my top priority as well. Unfortunately, I inherited an unexpectedly difficult situation from the previous management and it has caused a delay in bringing NSAV current. I am on top of this and I will fulfill my pledge to have the SEC filings completed very soon."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the medical cannabis industry, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

