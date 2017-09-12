NSAV Cannabis Information Technology Division Signs Joint Venture Letter of Intent

CRESCO, PA--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - Net Savings Link, Inc. ( OTC : NSAV), announced today that the Company's Cannabis Information Technology Division will enter into a Joint Venture with Kansas based Heuristics IT Engineering. The new company, Seven Leaf Technologies, will offer a wide range of services to the legal cannabis industry, which include banking and payment processing solutions, compliance software, cybersecurity and advisory services. Analysts forecast that the global medical cannabis market could reach $25 billion and potentially even $50 billion by the year 2025, excluding the legal recreational cannabis market. The Company believes that there is a huge void in the legal cannabis sector in the areas of technology and software and that this will present a major opportunity for NSAV. The two companies expect to sign the definitive Joint Venture agreement early next week. Additional details on Seven Leaf Technologies will be available on the NSAV corporate website and Twitter account later today.

James Tilton, president of NSAV, stated, "The team at Heuristics has been working behind the scenes with us for several months now. They are dynamic, innovative and just the right people to take the NSAV Cannabis Information Technology business to the next level."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the legal medical cannabis and hemp industries, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

