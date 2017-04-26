NSAV Medical Cannabis Company Announces Launch of New Corporate Website

CRESCO, PA--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Net Savings Link, Inc. ( OTC : NSAV) announced today that the Company has officially launched its new corporate website, which is now available at http://netsavlink.com

The new website will provide our partners and clients a user friendly way to learn about NSAV's products and services, as well as providing our shareholders and potential investors a better understanding of the Company's vision. Among the new features the site contains integrated social media buttons for Twitter and Facebook to foster improved communication with our clients, partners, and shareholders. NSAV will be constantly updating our content with articles, company announcements and client successes in the News section.

The Company recently announced that the opening of its office in Shanghai, China is moving along more rapidly than expected. The Company has chosen a premier location in the world's largest city, in order to expand its medical cannabis technology business. China is the world's largest producer of cannabis sativa seeds, accounting for nearly 40% of global production. NSAV will release further details in the coming week. Following the announcement of the Shanghai office, NSAV has been featured in several industry publications.

https://edgylabs.com/2017/04/20/happy-420-china-marijuana

https://mjbizdaily.com/u-s-medical-cannabis-tech-company-plans-open-china-office

James Tilton, president of NSAV, stated, "I am truly excited and personally honored to announce the launch of the Company's new corporate website. In my opinion, the graphics are state of the art and the content, which is a work in progress, is coming along nicely. I want to thank our entire team, who worked around the clock in order to make the NSAV website a reality."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the medical cannabis industry, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at 1 (570-595-2432) or jamestilton@netsavingslinkinc.com.

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/NSAV_MJTechCo

The NSAV Facebook account can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/Net-Savings-Link-Inc-768628693317257/

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.